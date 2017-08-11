Best clubs to surf in Coffs

Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club stalwart Lee Winkler will be able to start the chase for a national title with his club mates in a local event.

IT'S not often the best of the best in Australian surfing get to compete in a team environment at the highest level.

The fight for national club champion bragging rights will be fiercer than ever when the 2017/18 nudie Australian Boardriders Battle Series gets underway but when the Northern NSW event is held, the local boardriders clubs will have a distinct advantage when chasing a berth in the national final.

The Northern NSW event is being held right here in Coffs Harbour on October 7.

The nudie Australian Boardriders Battle Series involves more than 60 of Australia's best boardriders clubs in eight state qualifying rounds and ends in a national final in Newcastle in February.