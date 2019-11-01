Best childcare centre on Coffs Coast revealed

Little Hands Preschool in Boambee has been voted the best in business on the Coffs Coast for Childcare Centre.

WITH a focus on relationships, it’s no surprise Little Hands Preschool in Boambee has been nominated as the best in business childcare centre on the Coffs Coast.

The centre was voted for by the community from a list of 18 nominated childcare centres across the region.

“It was really surprising that our parents had publicly said this place exists and this is what’s happening down here,” Little Hands Preschool director Samantha Jones said.

“I think we do fly under the radar a little bit because we are small. It was nice to see them publicly speaking up about us.

“We’re really confident in what we do, so it’s not surprising for us.”

Samantha started the centre eight years ago and in May bought a second premises in Toormina.

With her own children born and bred in Coffs Harbour, she has a passion for kids and knows the importance of fostering good relationships.

“We’re very family focused, small and have strong relationships,” she said.

“Relationships are the most important thing for us. It’s the first and foremost, the relationship between the staff, families and children.”