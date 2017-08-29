Best cartoons on show at Bunker

ALWAYS fiercely competitive, this years Rotary Cartoon Awards, attracted more than 360 quality entries making the judges' job of deciding winners in each category quite a challenge.

The annual Rotary Cartoon Awards is the biggest competition of its kind in Australia and attracts well-known as well as up-and-coming cartoonists from all over the nation.

As you can imagine, a certain yellow-haired leader of the free world, was featured in many entries.

Now is your chance to see 2017's pick of the bunch from the longest-running cartoon competition in Australia, from political cartoons to caricatures to comic strips.

The exhibition, showcasing the best of Australian cartooning, runs until October 1 at the Bunker Cartoon Gallery, Australia's only dedicated cartoon art gallery. Open seven days from 10am to 4pm, admission $5, with children U16 $3.

For a full list of winners check out the Bunker's Facebook page.