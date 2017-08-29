21°
Community

Best cartoons on show at Bunker

29th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
The winning cartoonists.
The winning cartoonists.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ALWAYS fiercely competitive, this years Rotary Cartoon Awards, attracted more than 360 quality entries making the judges' job of deciding winners in each category quite a challenge.

The annual Rotary Cartoon Awards is the biggest competition of its kind in Australia and attracts well-known as well as up-and-coming cartoonists from all over the nation.

As you can imagine, a certain yellow-haired leader of the free world, was featured in many entries.

Now is your chance to see 2017's pick of the bunch from the longest-running cartoon competition in Australia, from political cartoons to caricatures to comic strips.

The exhibition, showcasing the best of Australian cartooning, runs until October 1 at the Bunker Cartoon Gallery, Australia's only dedicated cartoon art gallery. Open seven days from 10am to 4pm, admission $5, with children U16 $3.

For a full list of winners check out the Bunker's Facebook page.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bunker cartoon gallery caricatures coffs harbour rotary cartoon awards

The Lost City of Z screens at Coffs and Clarence cinemas

The Lost City of Z screens at Coffs and Clarence cinemas

Mary is in the Hollywood limelight thanks to her late father - British soldier, athlete, explorer and World War I veteran, Sergeant Major Henry Costin.

Coffs strike team tasked to combat large grass fire

COFFS FIRE: Fire and Rescue crews have been tasked to a grass fire at Korora.

Coffs strike team has been tasked to combat a 707-hectare grass fire

Hazardous surf warning issued for the Coffs Coast

BIG SEAS: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a hazardous surf warning for the Coffs Coast.

A hazardous surf warning has been issued for the Coffs Coast today

Affordable beach-side living is Pick of the Week

Looking for lifestyle close to the beach?

Local Partners

Man caught up in grass fire rushed to hospital

A TUNTABLE Creek man has been rushed to hospital suffering burns after becoming caught in a grass fire this afternoon.

19-year-old female treated for chest injuries at fatal crash

Traffic backed up on the Pacific Highway after a crash near Tyndale.

19yo transported to Lismore via helicopter

Change in Rally Australia's running order

RESCHEDULING OF STAGES: The Friday afternoon stages of Kennards Hire Rally Australia in November will move north of Coffs Harbour.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia will feature new competitive stages

Aussie rock legends to play Coffs Harbour

Aussie rock hall of famers Midnight Oil will play Coffs Harbour on Thursday, October 19 as part of the band's latest national tour.

Coffs Harbour has secured a gig as part of revival national tour

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

REVIEW: Kinky Boots is the right mix of high heels and heart

AWARD-winning musical is on in Brisbane through October.

MTV VMAs 2017: Winners, red carpet and performances

Katy Perry hosts the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

KATY Perry's jokes fall flat and Lorde took to the stage, to dance.

The Block couple embroiled in cheating scandal

The Block contestants Ronnie and Georgia.

The Block’s Ronnie and Georgia accused of ripping off winning design

Swift mocks Kim’s robbery: ‘As low as it gets’

aylor Swift's new music video for Look What You Made Me Do.

MUSIC fans are accusing Taylor Swift of going to a step too far.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e7 - The Dragon and the Wolf

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 episode 7 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers about the GoT season 7 finale*

Embattled Channel Ten finds a buyer from the US

CBS Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and has a current market capitalisation of $US28 billion.

Channel Ten has been rescued by CBS

Stars hit the red carpet for MTV Video Music Awards

Lorde arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

THERE’s a lot of feathers, tulle and lace on the red carpet.

Wonderful family home on private 1,427m2 (approx.) close to town...

13 Sandra Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $569,000

An immaculate, much loved family home with a floorplan suited to dual living perfect for an extended family, sitting proudly in a cul de sac with a beautiful...

Looking onto the estuary - rarer than hens teeth...

5 The Corso, Moonee Beach 2450

House 2 2 1 EOI closing...

Moonee Beach and estuary have been voted No.3 in a list of over 100 of the best beaches in all of Australia (2017) and you too will fall in love with this amazing...

899m2 - peaceful treed outlook...

45 Nariah Crescent, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $489,950

Your family will love the living space that this home has to offer. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living areas, double lock-up garage with underhouse...

Combining Country Charm, Convenience &amp; Space!

7 Cardinal Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 $499,000

Set on a double size 1180m2 block, amongst magical gardens, this truly is a private picturebook setting offering plenty of room for garden enthusiasts or the...

Affordable Beach-side Apartment

17/27-29 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $240,000

A perfect entry into the Coffs Harbour investment marketplace. This top floor 2 bedroom fully furnished unit in the beach-side 'Tahitian' complex is holiday let...

Perfect location - walking distance to beach and shopping...

5/86 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $349,000 ...

What more can you ask for? Modern two bedroom townhouse in a central location. Walking distance to everything you need from restaurants, shopping and the beach. ...

Your Ultimate Beachside Lifestyle Awaits...

18 Beach Haven Court, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $565,000

Peacefully positioned just a 1 minute walk from the sands of Sapphire Beach and set in a small community boasting immaculately presented homes and manicured...

3 to 4 Bedroom Home plus Granny Flat.

13 Dutton Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 4 $509,000 ...

Highly sought after four bedroom home with self-contained granny flat located in one of Coffs Harbour's most popular residential areas. Upstairs you're welcomed...

Private contemporary haven...

15 Parkes Drive, Korora 2450

House 4 2 1 $549,000

A fresh vision of contemporary style, this modern 2-storey home is set in a quiet pocket of Korora; the perfect environment for down sizers, small families and...

Beach living at its best...

14/6 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $1,030,000

When you think of what your dream home would look like, chances are it's a stylish abode on the beachfront. The dream becomes reality at this Sapphire Beach...

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

This is one of Woopi's best

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now