BEST CAFE: Ethical eatery takes out joint-first place

The Black Apple cafe owners Justin Iddles and Renee Semenza. The Black Apple has been voted Coffs Harbour's best cafe in Delicious Local's 2021 search. Photo: Jasmine Minhas

The Black Apple cafe owners Justin Iddles and Renee Semenza. The Black Apple has been voted Coffs Harbour's best cafe in Delicious Local's 2021 search. Photo: Jasmine Minhas

“Some people say we’re suckers for punishment, but we really love it – we love doing cafes.”

Sitting at a handcrafted table in the corner of The Black Apple, a bustling yet cosy cafe in Moonee Beach, the passion from owners Renee Semenza and Justin Iddles is palpable.

The Black Apple is relatively new on the Coffs Coast cafe scene, but in the span of 15 months the duo’s vision to create a successful, ethically-focused eatery has become a reality – despite the massive obstacle of Covid-19.

With its rustic decor and ﻿furniture built by the pair themselves or bought second-hand, it’s no surprise the character-filled cafe has been voted the best on the Coffs Coast by Advocate readers.

The Black Apple has tied a well deserved first place with Urban Espresso Lounge for the title.

Bellingen-raised Justin and partner Renee are no strangers when it comes to running a successful cafe, having operated Bootsdarling in Darlinghurst for five years.

The couple and their five-year-old son made a sea-change and moved up north, where they opened the popular No Man’s Land in Corindi Beach.

“We came up to visit Justin’s parents for a few weeks, when one morning we were having coffee and looking through the classifieds in The Advocate,” Renee explained.

“We saw the place up for rent in Corindi Beach and drove by, and the ideas started rolling from there.”

The Black Apple cafe owners Justin Iddles and Renee Semenza. The Black Apple has been voted Coffs Harbour's best cafe in Delicious Local's 2021 search. Photo: Jasmine Minhas

Justin said opening the vegetarian only cafe was a risk, but it paid off.

“I think the cafe somewhat changed the town, it provided a meeting place other than the pub where parents and their kids could gather,” he said.

“When we said we were going to open a vegetarian only cafe people told us it would fail, but we stayed true to our guns and it’s something we’re really proud of.”

This sentiment still rings true at The Black Apple – although it is not a vegetarian only cafe, it has a vegetarian option for every meal on the menu.

The menu consists of base vegetarian dishes that customers are able to customise by adding proteins like bacon, beef brisket and chicken.

It has been important for the couple, also, to use only ethically and locally sourced ingredients.

“Something we strive to do is be as ethical as possible, and support local as much as possible. So the bacon, briskets, the eggs – whatever it is, it is the most ethical product you can get,” Justin said.

When the couple took over the former Sugarmill space at Moonee Marketplace in 2019, they transformed it with a vision to create a more intimate atmosphere you would not expect to experience at a mall.

The Black Apple cafe owners Justin Iddles and Renee Semenza. The Black Apple has been voted Coffs Harbour's best cafe in Delicious Local's 2021 search. Photo: Jasmine Minhas

“The music, the decor, down to the food you service all has meaning and all fits together to make an experience for the customer that feels right,” Justin said.

“It’s sort of like wearing an outfit that you feel comfortable in and your personality comes through,” Renee added.

It was full steam ahead when they opened in October that year, but they were quickly met with the devastating bushfires followed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Like many others in the hospitality industry, they were forced to cut staff and drastically change the way they do things but the couple say they’re grateful they’ve managed to come out the other end.

“I think every cafe that stayed open would have felt some sort of connection and cathartic experience with their communities, because we were all going through it together. Our customers who had their own businesses were coming in and sharing their stories,” Renee said.

“It was a horrible time for everybody but there is also unity in these sorts of things, and we’re very grateful we were able to come out of the other side.”

The Black Apple, located at Moonee Martketplace, is open Mondays-Friday from 7am-4pm and 8am-3pm on weekends.