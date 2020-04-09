Menu
Subscribe
Best birthday ever: Kind strangers make 5yo’s day

by CAS GARVEY
9th Apr 2020 10:26 AM
WHEN young Darcy Campbell couldn't have his fifth birthday bowling party with his prep friends because of coronavirus, he was heartbroken.

But an idea sparked by his grandmother turned the potentially lonely celebration into his "best day ever".

His mum Annie made a sign that said "Happy 5th birthday Darcy. Please honk!" and the youngster was amazed when hundreds of cars passing his Shaw Rd home beeped their horns to wish him a happy birthday.

 

Darcy Campbell is celebrating his 5th birthday, so his mum Annie put out balloons and a sign for cars to honk as they pass by. Photo: Alix Sweeney
"Some older people randomly turned up saying they saw the sign with a little cake from the Chuck Wagon down the road, and then the Golden Octopus foundation turned up with a hat and toy octopus for him," Ms Campbell said.

"I was so worried it wouldn't be a good day for him. He just started prep at St Benedict's but I had to sit him down and explain why he couldn't have a party this year.

"But this has been amazing. He's had the best day running in and out of the house, playing in the front yard as all these people honk their horns.

"The kindness in Townsville during this time is amazing."

Have you experienced a random act of kindness during the coronavirus lockdown? Let us know by emailing mediarelease@townsvillebulletin.com.au

