Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The recent round of compliance by the Natural Resources Access Regulator found several serious breaches of water access regulations.
The recent round of compliance by the Natural Resources Access Regulator found several serious breaches of water access regulations.
News

Berry group welcomes compliance to uncover water theft

Janine Watson
15th Apr 2020 11:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A peak berry industry group has welcomed the most recent round of compliance which uncovered a number of serious breaches of water regulations.

However, they say it should be remembered that the compliance was a targeted activity focusing on growers who were strongly suspected of being non-compliant.

Berries Australia issued a statement today saying it supports the recent round of compliance by water regulator NRAR (Natural Resources Access Regulator) in the Coffs Harbour region which found that 18 of the 21 targeted growers were not complying with the conditions of their harvestable water rights, including some significant breaches.

RELATED: Litany of breaches - one dam 12 times the legal limit.

Berries Australia Executive Director Rachel Mackenzie said Berries Australia "absolutely supports" the actions of the regulator in targeting non-compliant growers and sending a strong message that they are serious about enforcing water regulations.

 

Berries Australia executive director Rachel Mackenzie at a blueberry farm in Bucca.
Berries Australia executive director Rachel Mackenzie at a blueberry farm in Bucca.

"Such regulatory activity assures the community that the industry is being properly regulated and these regulations are being enforced by the NSW State government," Ms Mackenzie said.

"As an industry body we have no interest in making excuses for those who do the wrong thing and by doing so give the majority of growers who are doing the right thing, a bad name.

"We will continue to work with NRAR and other regulators to ensure growers understand their obligations."

More Stories

blueberry industry coffs harbour intensive agriculture rachel mackenzie water water access water regulator water theft
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cyclists seriously injured after being struck by ute

        premium_icon Cyclists seriously injured after being struck by ute

        News Two cyclists have been injured after they were hit by ute turning into a driveway.

        Beattie’s gamble pays off as La Miska takes the cake

        premium_icon Beattie’s gamble pays off as La Miska takes the cake

        Horses Schmidt was sceptical, but the bargain buy is starting to show its true worth after...

        Mayor wants more support from the State and Feds

        premium_icon Mayor wants more support from the State and Feds

        News Alocal mayor is calling for more support from the State and Feds.

        Covid-19 relief for commercial tenants under stress

        premium_icon Covid-19 relief for commercial tenants under stress

        News Commercial tenants on the Coffs Coast are experiencing financial stress due to...