Berry group welcomes compliance to uncover water theft

The recent round of compliance by the Natural Resources Access Regulator found several serious breaches of water access regulations.

A peak berry industry group has welcomed the most recent round of compliance which uncovered a number of serious breaches of water regulations.

However, they say it should be remembered that the compliance was a targeted activity focusing on growers who were strongly suspected of being non-compliant.

Berries Australia issued a statement today saying it supports the recent round of compliance by water regulator NRAR (Natural Resources Access Regulator) in the Coffs Harbour region which found that 18 of the 21 targeted growers were not complying with the conditions of their harvestable water rights, including some significant breaches.

Berries Australia Executive Director Rachel Mackenzie said Berries Australia "absolutely supports" the actions of the regulator in targeting non-compliant growers and sending a strong message that they are serious about enforcing water regulations.

Berries Australia executive director Rachel Mackenzie at a blueberry farm in Bucca.

"Such regulatory activity assures the community that the industry is being properly regulated and these regulations are being enforced by the NSW State government," Ms Mackenzie said.

"As an industry body we have no interest in making excuses for those who do the wrong thing and by doing so give the majority of growers who are doing the right thing, a bad name.

"We will continue to work with NRAR and other regulators to ensure growers understand their obligations."