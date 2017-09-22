Berry farm staff get lesson in surf safety

COSTA has teamed up with the Coffs Harbour City Council Lifeguard Service to reduce the risks of seasonal worker drownings.

Costa employs up to 2000 workers from 150 different nationalities during the peak harvest season in October and November.

To help them stay safe in the surf, the council's lifeguards will hold a series of information sessions in a variety of languages on site at Corindi.

Greg Hackfath, Team Leader Lifeguard Services, said it was vital to everyone concerned.

"Many of these employees will not have had exposure to beach patrols or some of the conditions we experience on the east coast such as rip currents, large tidal changes in creeks and rivers as well as large waves,” Mr Hackfath said.

"To know where to swim, the significance of the red and yellow flags, who to call in an emergency, flotation devices... are all vital messages.

"Getting this information to non-English speaking workers and migrants is always a challenge. However Costa is taking some great steps towards this.”

David Jordan, General Manager of the Costa Group Berry Category, said staff safety was paramount.