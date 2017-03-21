Berejiklian Government to announce plan for North Coast

Minister for Planning and Housing, Anthony Roberts will announce the State Government's plan for the North Coast on Wednesday in Coffs Harbour.

THE Berejiklian State Government is set to announce its plan for the future of the North Coast.

Minister for Planning and Housing, Anthony Roberts, will be joined by the Deputy Premier, John Barilaro, and the Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, in announcing the NSW Government's North Coast Regional Plan.

The plan's unveiling will happen in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday.

Planning and Environment last year conducted a submissions process for its Draft North Coast Regional closing feedback on June 2, 2016.

The Department stated that it received submissions from North Coast residents and other community representatives including local councils, community groups, and peak bodies.