Queensland coach Wayne Bennett reportedly hung up on Maroons five-eighth Cameron Munster after he requested more time to celebrate the NRL Grand Final victory.

Munster played a pivotal role in the Melbourne Storm's 26-20 win over the Penrith Panthers at ANZ Stadium in late October.

The 26-year-old understandably took part in celebrations with the powerhouse club before joining the Queensland camp ahead of the highly-anticipated State of Origin series.

But according to Fox Sports reporter James Hooper, Munster dialled up Bennett to request an additional 24 hours to celebrate.

Bennett inevitably hung up the phone, but the pair have regardless struck up a great rapport in the weeks since, according to Hooper.

"He just backs me with what I do and gives me that licence to play what I see," Munster said of Bennett.

"That is what you want from a coach - I'm only six foot two but it feels like I am seven foot out there at times getting coached by him."

READ MORE: NRL champ's shock Wallabies call-up

After winning Origin I in Adelaide last week, the Maroons can clinch their first Origin title since 2017 at ANZ Stadium on Wednesday evening.

On Sunday, Munster slammed "disrespectful" reporting in the media that Queensland had the worst Maroons side in history.

"I don't really read too much in the media, but I guess that's not a great accolade to have … it's a bit of disrespect from them," Munster told reporters on Sunday.

"We're in the same position we were in last year, where we won the first game and lost the last two.

"All we can do now is make our performance talk - they can talk as much as they want in the media, but for us to get a bit more back is to play well on Wednesday night.

"We've got no pressure on us, everyone is really doubting us and we're the underdogs."

Origin II kicks off at 8:10pm AEDT on Wednesday evening, and the New South Wales Blues need a victory to keep the three-match series alive.

Originally published as Bennett hung up on Origin star