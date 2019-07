Fremantle coach Ross Lyon says he hopes another AFL club takes a punt on injury-plagued midfielder Harley Bennell next year.

Lyon says the Dockers are almost certain to let Bennell go after the former Suns ace suffered another serious calf injury.

Bennell has played just two AFL games over four years at the Dockers, but Lyon hopes a rival club will have a fitness guru that will finally resolve the classy midfielder's injury woes.

More to come