Bendigo Bank team looking forward to the Running Festival

Members of the Bendigo Bank staff will be participating in the Coffs Harbour Running Festival this year.

LOCAL Bendigo Bank staff are geared up and ready to take part in the annual Coffs Harbour Running Festival on September 8.

They have been proudly wearing their Running Festival t-shirts to work to help spread the word about the event and to encourage other members of the community to get involved and join in the fun.

Bendigo Bank is the naming sponsor of the Coffs Harbour Running Festival for the ninth consecutive year. The unique off-road running event caters for all ages and abilities with a choice of a half marathon, 10km fun run, 5km run/walk and the 3km family fun run/walk, all held on the Coffs Creek Walkway.

"Bendigo Bank is excited and looking forward to supporting and being involved in this, the ninth year of the Running Festival," branch manager Warren Hughes said.

"We've been supporting the event since its inception and this is just one of the ways we are able give back to the community that supports us."

Bendigo Bank is proud to be the major sponsor of the community-wide event that raises funds for local children's charities.

The event has raised over $180,000 to date which has provided much-need support for Early Connections, Coffs Coast Autism, Coffs Harbour Life Education and Camp Quality.

Staff and their families from the local Bendigo Bank branch not only participating in the Running Festival but also volunteer on the day by handing out water and fruit to all the finishers and cheer on the competitors as they cross the finish line.

Event Director Sinclair Black said he is thrilled to have Bendigo Bank on board again as the major sponsor.

"Bendigo Bank has been with us since the event's inception in 2011 and it is very encouraging having their continued support, ensuring the event's longevity."

Whether you're walking with friends or running for a 'PB', the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival on Sunday, 8th September has something for everyone.

The event is five weeks away which is still plenty of time to select a distance, register and start training.

For more information and to enter, visit villagesports.com.au.