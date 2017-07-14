Bendigo Bank staff geared up for running

Staff from the local Bendigo Bank branch are going to be involved again in the Coffs Harbour Running Festival.

BENDIGO Bank staff can't wait for the Coffs Harbour Running Festival on September 3.

They have been proudly wearing their Running Festival t-shirts to work to help spread the word about the event and to encourage other members of the local community to take part and join in the fun of this great community event.

Bendigo Bank is the naming sponsor of the Coffs Harbour Running Festival for the seventh consecutive year.

"Bendigo Bank is excited and looking forward to supporting and being involved in this, the seventh year of the Running Festival," branch manager Warren Hughes said.

"Supporting the Coffs Harbour Running Festival continues to help those vital local support community organisations including Early Connections, Coffs Coast Autism, Coffs Harbour Life Education and Camp Quality.

"The event also attracts national and international entrants to the Coffs Coast, raising the profile of the region and bringing with it economic benefits.

"With more than 1600 people taking part on the day, it means hundreds of visitors travelling to participate and injecting funds into our town.

"At Bendigo Bank, we are community focused, and believe in giving back to the community, to acknowledge their support. We are proud to be involved with such a valued and worthwhile home grown event."

Staff and their families from the local Bendigo Bank branch not only participate in the Running Festival but also volunteer on the day by distributing water and fruit at the finish line and encouraging other competitors as they make their way around the course.

Event director Sinclair Black said he is thrilled to have Bendigo Bank on board again as the major sponsor.

"Bendigo Bank has been with us since the event's inception in 2011 and it is very encouraging having their continued support, ensuring the event's viability and continued growth," Black said.

The Bendigo Bank Running Festival is on Sunday, September 3 and caters for all ages and abilities with a choice of a half marathon, 10km fun run, 5 km run/walk and the 3km family fun run/walk. All events are held on the Coffs Creek Walkway and start at the Coffs Harbour Showground.

Black urges those planning on participating to take advantage of the early bird pricing which finishes on July 31.

For more information and to enter, visit villagesports.com.au.

COFFS HARBOUR RUNNING FESTIVAL

Sunday, September 3

Events: half marathon, 10km fun run, 5km run/walk and the 3km family fun run/walk.

Start/finish: start at the Coffs Harbour Showground