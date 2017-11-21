Benches by the sea

TAFE students are seeing their designs come to life.

TAFE students are seeing their designs come to life. Contributed

UNIQUE designed bench seats are built, installed and ready to be used by the public thanks to the designs from TAFE NSW students.

As part of their studies, TAFE NSW Diploma of Furniture Design students developed six designs for the benches and displayed them at the Valla Beach markets for the community to vote on designs.

"One design came out well in front in the voting process. The design, by Erin Wood, depicts the ocean, rolling hills and local landmark Picket Hill. This bench seat is placed at the beach front and the Valla Hall," said Furniture Design teacher Bim Morton, of TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour Education Campus.

"The seats were funded by the community, with the Valla Beach Lions Club, Valla Beach Progress Association and Valla Hall Association paying for the materials, and TAFE students from the 2016 class designing and building the chairs."

Other community-selected designs for the seats include a quintessentially Aussie thong by Valla local Tracey Suter which overlooks the beach from a headland, and a bright shining sun by Sarah Andersen, overlooking the estuary.

"It was a really valuable experience for the students, especially the collaborative aspect and it's a real win for the community. They gain beautiful outdoor furniture and the students get real-life experience making furniture for clients," says Mr Morton.

Interested in furniture design? Call 131 601 or visit tafensw.edu.au