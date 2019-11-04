Ben is picking up titles for fun

STILL GOT IT: Ben McDonald has been in fine from on the bike.

STILL GOT IT: Ben McDonald has been in fine from on the bike.

“IF I’m out here at 47 then there’s no reason other people can’t give it a go.”

Ben McDonald hasn’t let age slow him down and he doesn't want it to pump the brakes on others either.

McDonald recently returned from the South Australian BMX Titles with three state championships in a sport he believes caters for everyone.

The Coffs Coast BMX Club member came first in the 40-49 men’s 20 inch, the 45+ retro and 45-49 cruiser class.

“I knew I was going to be competitive down there, I’ve won the retro class nine years in a row,” McDonald said.

“The cruiser was a bit of a shock though, I just threw something together hoping for the best.”

McDonald has been whipping around on a BMX for most of his life, but admitted as he gets older the sport can take more of a toll on his body.

“I went for a ride on Friday night at the club and had a sore knee for a while after it,” he said.

“But sometimes I’ll compete and won’t be sore at all.”

A veteran in the sport, McDonald is recognised as an old-school rider and is an excellent sounding board for his younger teammates after only joining the club this year.

“This sport has given me so much so it’s only right that I give a little back to it,” he said.

The speed demon is hoping he still has at least another five years in the sport and in that time his goal is to encourage more participants.

“It’s very family orientated,” he said.

“The one thing people who are new to the sport need to be careful of is going beyond your abilities, but if you progress properly and stay safe it’s a lot of fun.”