Cousins’ low-key court appearance

FALLEN AFL premiership player Ben Cousins has been supported by family during his second appearance in a Perth court following allegations he threatened to bury his ex-partner alive and take their two children to play on the site.

The 40-year-old drug addict was arrested on August 21 during a disturbance at a Canning Vale house and was later allegedly found with 13 grams of methylamphetamine hidden in his rectum.

Cousins appeared in Armadale Magistrates Court on Tuesday via video link from Hakea prison.

He looked healthy wearing prison greens and sported a neat beard with his hair tied up.

Cousins' mother and grandmother were in court to support him, as his father waited outside.

The former West Coast captain faces a total of 16 offences including aggravated burglary, aggravated stalking and possessing a prohibited drug with intent to sell or supply.

Ben Cousins at the Fremantle Magistrates Court in Perth last year.

Most charges, some of which date back to August 8, relate to Cousins allegedly repeatedly breaching a violence restraining order taken out by his ex-partner Maylea Tinecheff.

Lawyer Michael Tudori told the court he expected some negotiations to take place before Cousins enters pleas.

Magistrate Andrew Maughan adjourned the case to December 19 in Perth Magistrates Court.

He listed the indictable offences - the aggravated burglary and drug charge - as committal mentions, and the others as mentions only.

The meth offence may be referred to the drug court.

Cousins barely spoke during proceedings, in contrast to his lengthy rant during his previous appearance, and was remanded in custody.

A tearful and dishevelled Cousins was refused bail when he faced Armadale Magistrates Court in August.

However, his calmer demeanour was noticed within the courtroom on his second appearance on Tuesday.

Maylea Tinecheff and Ben Cousins as seen on Channel 7’s Sunday Night.

The court previously heard that on one occasion, Cousins sat in a car with her while holding a screwdriver and said: "I can't wait to use it."

He later allegedly threatened: "I'm going to kill you. I'm going to take your life and your freedom and the things you love the most."

The court heard Cousins also allegedly said he was going to bury her car "where she would survive for a couple of days, then he would bring the kids to play so she would hear them but would not be able to get to them".

The Brownlow medallist was released from Acacia prison in January about two months shy of his one-year sentence for stalking Ms Tinecheff.

He worked part-time at West Coast but left earlier this year.