Belt up for Reece: Mum’s heartache spurs lasting legacy

The pain of losing her son has never faded for Lisa Williams, but the thought of knowing she could save one mother from the same heartache gets her through.

The pain of losing her son has never faded for Lisa Williams, but the thought of knowing she could save one mother from the same heartache gets her through.

The pain of losing her eldest son has never faded for Lisa Williams, but the thought of knowing she could save one mother from the same heartache gets her through the darkest days.

The beloved mum to Reece Williams, 19, is keeping his legacy alive after he was killed in a tragic crash earlier this year.

Reece was driving home from a friend's when he fell asleep at the wheel and veered off Hervey Range Rd, rolling his car into a culvert on March 10.

Detectives broke the news to Mrs Williams that Reece was not wearing a seatbelt, saying he could still be here today if he had buckled up.

Reece Williams and his partner, Rose Cash enjoy a day at the races in the years before his death. Picture: Evan Morgan

Despite her pain, Mrs Williams has channelled her heartache into creating a legacy for her son in an effort to spare other families from what they have endured.

Belt Up 4 Reece, a social media page and community movement, has already gained traction with more than 250 #BeltUp4Reece car stickers sold to friends, family and strangers in the community to encourage others to wear seatbelts.

Mrs Williams was thrilled her small project took off so quickly.

"We created the stickers so the message could be mobile and hope people driving around can see it," she said.

"If I can save someone else from this … that's what matters."

Mrs Williams said Reece was sick in the lead up to his death, but she wasn't sure why he forgot to put on his seatbelt that night.

Townsville Forensic Crash Unit concluded their investigations and found there was no suspicious circumstances.

His death sent shockwaves through the small community and a huge group of his closest friends gathered at the crash site to give him a proper send-off hours after word spread he was gone.

Family and friends of Reece Williams, 19, gathered at the scene of his crash site to celebrate his life. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Reece was a talented diesel fitter and a member of Tech-NQ, graduating in 2018.

He touched many lives, and Mrs Williams will be holding a get together at the crash site next Sunday to meet up with all the supporters of her seatbelt awareness movement.

Some detectives who worked closely with the case would also be attending in support.

If you would like to purchase a sticker, head to Australian Chemicals in Currajong or head to the Facebook page for more information about the meet-up.

Originally published as Belt up for Reece: Mum's heartache spurs lasting legacy