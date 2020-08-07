Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A beloved community volunteer and teacher’s aide of 25 years at a primary school will go to jail after otaining over $50,000 in welfare over seven years.
A beloved community volunteer and teacher’s aide of 25 years at a primary school will go to jail after otaining over $50,000 in welfare over seven years.
Crime

Beloved teacher’s aide exposed as $50k welfare cheat

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
7th Aug 2020 4:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A respected teacher aide of more than 25 years at a Logan primary school who spends her spare time volunteering scammed the Federal Government of more than $50,000 in welfare payments she was not entitled to over a seven-year period.

Slacks Creek woman Deborah Monaghan, 51, a teacher aide at Mabel Park State School, will serve three months behind bars of a two-year sentence before being released on a three-year, $3000 good behaviour bond.

Beenleigh Magistrates Court heard Monaghan obtained a financial advantage of $50,443.02 from Services Australia by consistently under-reporting her earnings at the school.

The first period she obtained a financial advantage by deception was between September 29, 2011 - March 25, 2012 with the Newstart Allowance.

In this period, she claimed $3829.77 more than she was entitled to.

The second period was between May 22, 2012 - October 14, 2018 with the Disability Support Pension.

Mabel Park State School teacher aide Deborah Monaghan, 51, will serve three months of a two year jail sentence after being convicted of obtaining more than $50,000 in welfare payments from the Federal Government by under-declaring her income. Picture: Alex Treacy
Mabel Park State School teacher aide Deborah Monaghan, 51, will serve three months of a two year jail sentence after being convicted of obtaining more than $50,000 in welfare payments from the Federal Government by under-declaring her income. Picture: Alex Treacy

In this period, she claimed $46,603.25 more than she was entitled to.

In total, during the two periods of deceptive conduct, Monaghan claimed about $144,000 when she was only entitled to about $99,000.

The court heard Monaghan was earning about $705 gross a fortnight for her work as a teacher aide.

Monaghan is on leave at the school until the end of August and also had to resign her position as the treasurer of a local community group, the court was told.

Character references from a Mabel Park teacher and a parent of a student were tendered on her behalf.

"They say what a wonderful teacher aide you are," Magistrate Louise Shephard said.

"These are very serious offences, easy to commit and difficult to detect."

Monaghan pleaded guilty to two charges of obtaining a financial advantage by deception.

She will spend three months behind bars. Convictions were recorded.

Monaghan still has to repay about $47,000.

Originally published as Beloved teacher's aide exposed as $50k welfare cheat

court crime deborah monaghan welfare cheat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink driver busted doing double the speed limit

        Premium Content Drink driver busted doing double the speed limit

        Crime Seaside drive allegedly at more than 110km/h in a 50km/h zone leads to Jetty arrest

        FULL LIST: Can you travel to Queensland?

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Can you travel to Queensland?

        News WE break down who can and can’t enter Queensland once the border closes this...

        Blazes light the night sky

        Premium Content Blazes light the night sky

        Environment Burns turn heads...and reduce bushfire hazards in the lead up to summer.

        Fireys issue heater warning ahead of cold snap

        Premium Content Fireys issue heater warning ahead of cold snap

        News Cooler weather is set to hit NSW this weekend, with NSW Fire and Rescue issuing a...