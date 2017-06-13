Beloved burger joint to rise from ashes

The Box Factory is Woolgoolga has been forced to temporarily close.

BURNT burgers are never good news.

To the utter dismay of many, a fire has forced The Box Factory in Woolgoolga to temporarily close its doors.

Restaurant staff received a fair share of 'sad' reacts when they took to Facebook to reveal the bad news, but they said the store will be back and running in the future.

In the meantime Ground Earth in Woolgoolga will instead be serving The Box Factory's menu from 4pm Monday to Sunday.

"Smoked and chargrilled to a whole new level... sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for your support,” wrote Box Factory's Dustin Bowie-Ford.