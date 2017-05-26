Bello Winter Music warms up

WITH less than seven weeks to go, the 2017 Bello Winter Music opening night will be one not to be missed.

With a cracking showcase of top-notch musicians from near and far and the always popular Mandy Nolan as MC, it should be a packed house.

Special guests Melbourne indie-folk outfit Husky (pictured) will be a feature with their only performance of the festival, while festival patron and local Bellingen boy Jack Carty will present one of his hauntingly beautiful solo performances before joining Gus Gardiner with the Satellite Stings for his Friday appearance.

West Africa's multi award-winning musician and multi-instrumentalist Epizo Bangoura will surely be a show-stopper.

Epizo was born into music and he plays not only traditional percussion of his native West African country of Guinea but all percussion, including a wide variety of Western instruments.

Catch his skills on the balafon (African xylophone), kora (African harp), goni (African guitar), congas, piano, bass, guitar, violin and saxophone.

Melbourne six-piece Hello Tut Tut will take to the stage with a high-energy journey through traditional music of Eastern Europe and beyond, while local beauties Shanteya and Jo will mesmerise the audience with their soulful harmonies and moving kinship.

Last but not least, the opening night audience willbe treated to a performance by one of the youth mentorship competition winners.

Four lucky up-and-coming musicians will perform on the festival line-up throughout the weekend and one of these will be selected to also appear on opening night.

Bello Winter Music tickets are on sale. The festival runs July 6-9.