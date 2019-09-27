Menu
Max Kornhauser is umpiring on the big stage.
Bello boy will take control at ‘The G’

27th Sep 2019 12:26 PM
MAX Kornhauser will live out an umpire's dream on Saturday when he officiates a match at the MCG on the biggest day on the footy calendar.

Max will be one of the umpires controlling the Jolson/Houli Unity Cup which is played between two teams of 15-18 year olds from the Jewish and Muslim communities to celebrate peace.

The match is named after Bachar Houli, a practising Muslim who will run out for Richmond in the main game, and Henry Jolson, a former Western Bulldogs board member.

Max, 20, originally from Bellingen, cut his umpiring teeth in the AFL North Coast junior and senior competitions and was part of both the inaugural North Coast Academy of Sport AFL program and AFL NSW/ACT Next Gen Umpiring program.

