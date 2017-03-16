Bello boy back in town

BELLINGEN bred and nationally renowned singer/songwriter Jack Carty has been named as the first official patron of the Bello Winter Music festival.

Jack will be joined on stage at the festival by close friend and composer Gus Gardiner (papa vs Pretty) and The Satellite

Strings (featuring members of The Australian Chamber Orchestra) for a special premiere of work from a

forthcoming collaborative album.

"Having grown up in a small town before moving to the city and diving headlong into a world of independent

artists, the two constants in my life so far have been music and community,” Jack said.

"I can't thinks of a better expression of that than Bello Winter Music - a collaboration with, and celebration of, the community i still call home even after years of travelling. I am honoured to be patron for 2017 and look forward to

the friendships, collaborations and discoveries it's bound to bring”.

Festival music director Glenn Wright said the patron is someone who represents the cornerstones of the festival - community, collaboration, discovery and great music.

"We invited Jack Carty to be the first patron of Bello Winter Music because of his strong connection to Bellingen,

his musical influence in the community and nationally. He's a truly inspiring local musician who continues to develop

as an artist in an already impressive career.”

Jack will be performing everyday at Bello Winter Music and will be involved in the youth mentor program.