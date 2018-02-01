Menu
Bello beguiled by Baton

Australian netball legend Liz Ellis is cheered on as she runs down the main street of Bellingen as part of the Queen's Baton Relay.
Brad Greenshields
by
THERE was enthusiastic support in Bellingen as the Queen's Baton Relay made its way through the picturesque village.

The Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast might still be two months away but that didn't stop the Bellingen community from getting out and showing their support this afternoon.

School students lined the Waterfall Way at Connell Park as hockey star and gold medal Olympian Brent Livermore proudly ran his leg of the relay with the baton.

There were plenty of cheers for local legends and former Australian netball captain Liz Ellis as she made her way down Hyde St with shop owners taking the time to step outside and cheer on the runners.

The Coffs Harbour leg of the Queen's Baton Relay starts later this afternoon at the Jetty Foreshore shortly before 5pm before reaching the City Square at 5.30pm for the community celebration.

Gold medal winning Olympian and legendary Australian hockey player Brent Livermore is cheered on by school students as he makes his way along Waterfall Way in Bellingen as part of the Queen's Baton Relay.
