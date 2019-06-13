Menu
CHAMPS: Bellinger Valley Braves under-16 players Angus Holloway, Greg Englehardt, Finn McIntyre, Marley Crook, Caden McClelland (back), Bevan Gendle, Cooper Jones, Casey Alexander and Max Jones (front) who won the Country Championships.
Bellinger Valley hold off all comers for title

13th Jun 2019 11:33 AM
BASKETBALL: The Bellinger Valley Braves under-16 team travelled down to Newcastle last weekend to compete in the John Martin Country Championship Division 2 tournament and achieved the ultimate success.

The team played three games in their pool, taking on the Albury Cougars, Central Coast Waves and Gosford City Rebels, before progressing to the quarter finals.

Here they took on the Illawarra Hawks and managed to come out on top in a hard fought contest 37-33.

In the semi finals the Braves were drawn against their local rivals Coffs Harbour and were able to get the bragging rights to claim a grand final berth.

Standing in their way in the decider was the Lithgow Lasers, but the Braves dug deep to claim the Country Championship 37-30.

The boys went through the tournament undefeated to bring home the title, a great achievement considering how tough and physical each game was.

Coaches Nicole Howarth and Shane Dunlop said the boys showed great defence and played to their full capacity. This allowed them to overcome their opponents when the pressure was on.

Finn McIntyre received the MVP Award for his dominate display over the weekend.

