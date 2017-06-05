Bellingen ups its green credentials

BELLINGEN Council is embracing green power, with the process under way to expand their solar power capacity.

Council will install an additional 60 kilowatts of solar power generating capacity on the roof of Council's Administration Building in Bellingen, and almost fifty kilowatts at the Works Depot in Raleigh.

These represent 52% and 102% of the energy needs for these sites respectively.

These two are the first of fourteen sites that Council hopes to upgrade with more options being considered.

Other locations in the pipeline include the Dorrigo Works Depot, the Dorrigo, Bellingen and Urunga Wastewater Treatment Plants, the Dorrigo and Bellingen Water Treatment Plants, the Raleigh Tip, the Bellingen Pool, the Dorrigo and Urunga Libraries, the Bellingen Infiltration Well as well as the Bellingen Waste Transfer Station.

Council's General Manager, Liz Jeremy said Bellingen Shire has always had green credentials, and this initiative just reinforces that this community, and its Council, continue to be leaders when it comes to reducing the impact of climate change while at the same time saving money.