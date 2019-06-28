Bellingen team's top title affirmed

IF there's anything Affirmations owners Dan and Suzi Maher want to prove most, it's that being environmentally responsible and profitable as a business is not mutually exclusive.

And that's exactly something the 30-year-old, Bellingen-based publishing company has successfully proved.

Affirmations Publishing House has this year been named Business of the Year at the Sunny Awards, and the team have taken out the Excellence in Sustainability title for the third year running.

Their mission is simple - to share positive and uplifting messages around the globe through cards, books, calenders, diaries and other paper products.

"We do think we're winners but it did come as a surprise,” Dan said.

"It was a big shock, but a good big shock.”

Around 29 years ago, in what many might regard as risky business move, Dan and Suzi decided it was time to escape the rat-race and uprooted Affirmations from Sydney to Bellingen.

"One of the key decisions we made early in working life is to move to a regional area.

"It's more costly but once you're here, the lifestyle just makes things for yourself and employees so much better.

"We're not stuck in traffic all the time,” Dan said.

Now based in Bellingen's main street, the office boasts a 16.5 kilowatt solar system which supplies nearly 90 per cent of the company's power.

Dan said on top of that they buy 100 per cent renewable energy power from a local provider.

"It's really about focusing on where we can improve with any area of sustainability,” he said.

"We're a publisher, we design books, greeting cards and paper products but all of the paper is environmentally-friendly and recycled.

"We also print with vegetable based inks.

"We have a massive recycling program as well, we separate our rubbish into several streams.”

In the last five years, the company has successfully diverted over 1,000 kilos of plastic as part of a recycling program.

All the soft plastics from the company is sent to Replas, a leading mixed recycled plastic manufacturer based in Melbourne that turns the plastic waste into products like children's' playgrounds and road signs.

"It does costs a little bit more, but we want to be an example that it's possible to have a responsible business and be profitable at the same time,” Dan said.