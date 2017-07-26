24°
Bellingen Shire grants winners

26th Jul 2017 12:00 PM
SWEET TUNE: Dorrigo's Bluegrass and Folk Festival will receive funding from Bellingen Council.
FIFTEEN organisations will be funded in the first round of Bellingen Council's Community Grant Programs for the 2017-18 financial year.

The council received 22 applications for this round, with the next allocations due to be announced in October.

Under the Community Event category, successful applicants were Arts Mid North Coast, Dorrigo Folk and Bluegrass Festival and Bellingen Community Arts Council.

The Community Support fund made grants to 2BBB, Bellingen Big Band and the Youth Orchestra, Bellingen-Dorrigo Magpies Junior Rugby League Club, the Centre for Ecological Learning, Arts Council of Dorrigo, Dorrigo Girl Guides, Mylestom CPSA and North Dorrigo Horse and Pony Club.

The Creative Placemaking fund made grants to the Arts Network and Bellingen Mentor Group.

Inquiries about the next round of Bellingen Council community grants should be made to the development officer on 6655 7379.

Topics:  bellingen big band bellingen community arts council bellingen-dorrigo jrl bellingen shire council bellingen youth orchestra dorrigo arts council dorrigo bluegrass and folk festival dorrigo girl guides mylestom cpsa radio 2bbb

