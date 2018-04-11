Bellingen pledges to combat climate change

KEY PLEDGE: Solar panels at Bellingen Shire Council's works depot at Raleigh is part of the renewables pledge.

KEY PLEDGE: Solar panels at Bellingen Shire Council's works depot at Raleigh is part of the renewables pledge. Bellingen Shire Council

SINCE joining the Cities Power Partnership (CPP) early this year, Bellingen Shire Council has worked to identify five key principles to make participation a reality.

The CPP is a national program established by the Climate Council to encourage towns and cities via local government authorities to make the switch to renewable energy and sustainable transport while building greener, efficient and more resilient communities.

Bellingen Mayor Dominic King explained identifying those five principles was the first step.

"Council adopted the action pledges starting with the use of strategic and statutory planning processes to promote renewable energy at residential, commercial and larger scales,” he said.

"We will install renewable energy, solar PV and battery storage, on council buildings such as childcare

facilities, libraries, street lighting, recreation centres, sporting grounds and council offices.

"Council will adopt best practice energy efficiency measures across all our buildings and support community facilities to adopt these measures.

"Provision will be made for adequate cycle lanes in road design while supporting cyclists by providing parking and end-of-ride facilities such as covered, secure bike storage, showers, bicycle maintenance and other incentives.

"Finally, implement an education and behaviour change program to influence the behaviour of council officers, local residents and businesses to drive the shift to renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable transport.

"This fifth pledge is a regional target to be implemented through the Our Living Coast alliance.”

Cr King said while there is no set completion date, Council is required to complete a six monthly report on progress.

"Participation in the CPP demonstrates our commitment to combating climate change.”