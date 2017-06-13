Bellingen main street set for an upgrade

WORK is about to start in Bellingen's town centre to improve safety for pedestrians.

The member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey, said the NSW Government has delivered $761,000 to improve infrastructure in the main street.

"The work will involve upgrading the intersection of Hyde and Oak streets at the cenotaph, which will realign the intersection and increase driver sight distances for turning vehicles,” Mrs Pavey said.

"Improvements will also be carried out at the Hyde St intersection with Church St and the existing pedestrian crossing along Hyde St will be relocated.”

Work is scheduled to start tomorrow and is expected to be completed later this year.