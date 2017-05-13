Bellingen has that winning feeling

IN FORM: Having won their last two starts, the Magpies are taking plenty of confidence into tomorrow's match against Sawtell.

EVEN when Bellingen was at its lowest ebb, there was no respite from the opposition and Magpies coach Troy Robinson said that's a pat on the back for his team.

"Even when we were playing against the top teams, the opposition would always field their strongest teams against us because they knew what we were capable of," he said.

"I kept saying to the boys that these teams aren't taking us lightly and that was full credit to us."

Now the opposition is really looking over their shoulder watching out for Bellingen.

Having endured a winless drought that lasted almost three years, the Magpies have won two matches in a row and are looking to make it three on end when they travel to Sawtell tomorrow.

"Brad Hart kept saying at training 'all we've got to do is get that first win and it will grow from there'," Robinson said of the many conversations he's had with his assistant coach.

"We were on the cusp but couldn't quite get there but now the boys are full of confidence."

This evening it's a local derby with Nambucca Heads playing against Macksville under lights at Coronation Park.

Tomorrow Woolgoolga will be fielding a full strength team for the first time this season for the clash against the competition leading Grafton Ghosts.

Tomorrow is also round one of the annual Ken Orr Memorial Shield contest between Coffs Harbour and Orara Valley.

Although the Axemen are at the foot of the table, Coffs Harbour playing coach Kerrod Selmes said playing for the shield means there's no way his team can afford to take Orara Valley lightly.

"The way the comp is at the moment you can't take anyone lightly but especially Orara Valley, they like to give it to Coffs," Selmes said.

"Especially now with Col Speed coaching them after he coached us."