Bellingen getting a makeover

WORK on the Bellingen Town Centre Beautification project is continuing at a fast pace.

Foundation work in Oak St and in front of the Purple Carrot is complete and now work will begin on the eastern end of Hyde St and Church St.

Work to upgrade the existing water main in Hyde St is expected to start next week.

Work will take place from outside the Windsong Travel Agent extending to the front of the Chilli Affair Restaurant.

At the same time, pavement and kerb and gutter work on the corner of Hyde and Church streets (in front of the Court House) is also expected to start.

Work will then transfer to the opposite corner of Hyde and Church streets (in front of the Bellingen Green Grocer) a week latert, weather dependent.