20°
News

Bellingen getting a makeover

19th Aug 2017 2:00 PM
Hyde St, the main thoroughfare in Bellingen.
Hyde St, the main thoroughfare in Bellingen. Trevor Veale/ The

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WORK on the Bellingen Town Centre Beautification project is continuing at a fast pace.

Foundation work in Oak St and in front of the Purple Carrot is complete and now work will begin on the eastern end of Hyde St and Church St.

Work to upgrade the existing water main in Hyde St is expected to start next week.

Work will take place from outside the Windsong Travel Agent extending to the front of the Chilli Affair Restaurant.

At the same time, pavement and kerb and gutter work on the corner of Hyde and Church streets (in front of the Court House) is also expected to start.

Work will then transfer to the opposite corner of Hyde and Church streets (in front of the Bellingen Green Grocer) a week latert, weather dependent.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bellingen bellingen town centre beautification project

Rough seas for the Coffs Coast

Rough seas for the Coffs Coast

WARNING across the weekend for gale force winds and hazardous surf.

Major developments see city on the rise

GREEN LIGHT GO AHEAD: Lipman are progressing the massive upgrade of Gowings Coffs Central in Harbour Drive.

Coffs Harbour in the midst of a major era of development

Concerns arise for local LGBTIQ youth

WORRYING TIMES: LGBTIQ Coffs Connection and Community Group members David Findlay and Tod Trappett.

With a spotlight on the postal vote comes the inevitable criticism.

Resident's call for action to stop echidna deaths

SLOW DOWN: Boambee resident Paul Crowfoot calls for measures to avoid wildlife road deaths.

Council asked to install extra measures on a local road.

Local Partners

Near deaf guitarist stops in Coffs for a good cause

MURRAY Mandel is not your everyday busker. He is a near deaf guitarist on an epic three year tour of Australia.

Forgotten flood victims are still struggling

IN LIMBO: Jeremy Marsh with his son Cooper at their temporary accommodation in Goonellabah since the flood.

'Everything's up in the air and I just live day by day at the moment'

Enjoy your weekend with fun activities

ENJOY a fun doggie day out at Moonee Beach Tavern.

Spend the day with the dog, family or viewing artworks.

The voices are coming

Choirboys Mark Gable, Taxiride's Jason Singh and Boom Crash Opera's Dale Ryder.

Don't miss Mark Gable, Jason Singh and Dale Ryder.

From little things big things grow

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival returns from September 23 to October 1.

Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival returns next month.

Taylor Swift wipes presence off social media

TAYLOR Swift has completely disappeared off social media — and her fans don’t know what to think.

A Taste of Ireland

BLEND: A Taste of Ireland.

The story of Ireland through music and dance.

No subject off limits at duo's Women Like Us

FUNNY LADIES: Ellen Briggs and Mandy Nolan are showing us how it's done with their stand-up comedy gig, Women Like Us.

Belly-laughing comedy promised for gig

Swedish TV drama turns up heat

Louise Nyvall stars in the Swedish TV series Farang.

Scandinavian crime thriller goes troppo

Aboriginal artists' call to action

Anwar Young, winner of this year's overall prize and last year's young artist prize.

Important messages of survival and healing

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Valene Kane, Matt Okine and Harriet Dyer star in the TV series The Other Guy.

First foray into acting a long time in the making

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Looking onto the estuary - rarer than hens teeth...

5 The Corso, Moonee Beach 2450

House 2 2 1 EOI closing...

Moonee Beach and estuary have been voted No.3 in a list of over 100 of the best beaches in all of Australia (2017) and you too will fall in love with this amazing...

899m2 - peaceful treed outlook...

45 Nariah Crescent, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $489,950

Your family will love the living space that this home has to offer. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living areas, double lock-up garage with underhouse...

You&#39;re Just Too Good To Be True

18 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 3 $520,000

Perfect for families, perfect for entertaining, and perfect for lock-up-and-go caravaners, this spacious family home has all of the extras to make it a special...

Space to Move

26 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $470,000

With 4 bedrooms, 2 separate living spaces and a fully fenced backyard, this tidy home's design and layout will hold plenty of appeal. Currently achieving $460 per...

One for the Portfolio

1/100 West Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 2 $280,000

Overlooking a leafy reserve across the road, the unit is located within walking distance to schools and sporting facilities and only 3 minutes' drive to major...

Popular Investment Location

3/46 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

Situated in one of Coffs Harbour's top growth areas. This first floor, well maintained 2 bedroom unit enjoys a sunny Easterly aspect with balcony. Boasting a new...

Single Level Living with Plenty of Space

1/20 Harvie Drive, Boambee East 2452

Villa 2 1 1 $320,000

This 2 bedroom villa in a complex of only two, provides a low maintenance lifestyle perfectly suited to a retiree or an investor. With a functional layout that...

Park Beach Townhouse 450m to the Beach

6/40-42 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $285,000

One of the most affordable yet fastest growing beachside lifestyle locations on the North Coast. Secure your position with this spacious 2 bedroom townhouse. A...

More Than Meets The Eye

7 Archibald Place, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Tucked into a quiet cul-de-sac, with all of the convenience of nearby shops and schools, this unassuming brick home is a true surprise on the inside. 4 bedrooms, 2...

New Listing

1/3 Phillip Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $269,000

Located in the sought after Park Beach neighbourhood, in a tidy complex of only 4 units, this 2 bedroom townhouse is currently tenanted at $260 per week. Recently...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

An elegant home, in a coveted location

COASTAL ELEGANCE: This Sapphire beachside home is all about luxury.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Housing estate is almost a sell out

ACTIVITY: Sapphire Beachfront Estate is almost sold out and a hive of construction activity.

It's taken a while, but these beach-front blocks are almost all gone