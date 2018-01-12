Menu
Bellingen gets creative

Mosaics tutor Fiona McAulay with student Elena Ignatochkina from Russia.
A WEEK of fun, colour and creativity among the countryside backdrop of Bellingen has wrapped up once again for 2018.

Camp Creative, a unique, family-oriented summer school, finished it's annual stint yesterday having offered up to 73 different courses throughout the week.

Now in it's third decade, organisers Rob and Michelle Stockton said the camp draws more than 1,200 people each year from around NSW and beyond.

This year Camp Creative offered courses including Irish drumming; clogging; canoe building; fly fishing; chainsaw and more.

 

Topics:  bellingen camp creative

