Menu
Login
News

Bellingen, Dorrigo and Glenreagh in storm warning's path

A warning regarding severe thunderstorms that are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding has been issued.
A warning regarding severe thunderstorms that are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding has been issued. Sarah Harvey

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the local region south and west of Coffs Harbour.

Severe thunderstorms likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours have been predicted with Nymboida, Bellingen, Dorrigo, Ebor and Glenreagh possibly affected.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
  • Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
  • If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
  • Unplug computers and appliances.
  • Avoid using the phone during the storm.
  • Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

Related Items

Topics:  bellingen bureau of meteorology dorrigo glenreagh storm warning

Coffs Coast Advocate
'His father was his best friend'

'His father was his best friend'

After a hung jury, then a guilty verdict, and an appeal, jury finds Gathercole not guilty of murder.

  • News

  • 4th Dec 2017 7:55 PM

iPhone hack could save your child's life

This iPhone hack is great. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

This hack really is essential for every kid to know.

Brown waves the flag for regional potential

REGIONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Former Coffs Swans player Jake Brown's father, Chris, said he opened up the door for future regional draftees.

Coffs signing opens doors for future regional player deals

New Platypus Flat booking system proves popular

SHEER BEAUTY: Platypus Flat camp ground is a beautiful place to get away from it all.

Platypus Flat camp bookings boom since the move online

Local Partners