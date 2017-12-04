Bellingen, Dorrigo and Glenreagh in storm warning's path

A warning regarding severe thunderstorms that are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding has been issued.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the local region south and west of Coffs Harbour.

Severe thunderstorms likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours have been predicted with Nymboida, Bellingen, Dorrigo, Ebor and Glenreagh possibly affected.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: