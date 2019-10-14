Bellingen best of the bunch

BELLINGEN FC’s under-14 girl’s team have taken out Northern NSW Football’s Champion of Champions tournament in Coffs Harbour to cap off an outstanding 2019.

Bellingen edged Sawtell FC in an incredible final, with the match going to a penalty shootout after finishing 1-1.

After 10 spot kicks each, it was Bellingen who held their nerve to take victory.

It was a big turnaround for Bellingen after they fell to Sawtell earlier in the day 2-0.

Sawtell were a dominant force throughout the tournament and won all of their group stage matches, while Dudley Redhead United FC finished just short of the final as they trailed the second-place Bellingen only on goal difference.

In the under-16 competition, the two teams who navigated the group stage undefeated, Western Phoenix and Kootingal FC, met in a great final with Kootingal coming out on top 2-1.

Boambee FC came third after downing Warners Bay 2-0 in the third placed playoff.

NNSWF football events and operations coordinator Annalisa Ceccato said despite the impending forecast of torrential rain forcing the competition’s schedule to change, it was a great event.

“The teams showcased some brilliant football today and although there will be some tired legs tonight, I’m sure they would have enjoyed their time playing at the C.ex International Stadium,” Ceccato said.