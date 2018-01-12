Menu
Login
Sport

Bellamy to run best for 'great mate'

MATE'S HONOUR: Coffs trainer Brett Bellamy will run Bonne Cheval in the Wayne Glenn Pink Silks Cup.
MATE'S HONOUR: Coffs trainer Brett Bellamy will run Bonne Cheval in the Wayne Glenn Pink Silks Cup. Trevor Veale
Keagan Elder
by

HOPING to honour a "great mate” local racehorse trainer Brett Bellamy has entered his best horse in tomorrow's Wayne Glenn Pink Silks Cup.

Bellamy will give Bonne Cheval a run in the 1215m race and has full confidence in the bay mare's ability.

"Her track record (in Coffs Harbour) speaks for itself,” Bellamy said.

"She's had 12 starts, four wins, four seconds and a third.”

Bellamy said Bonne Cheval's work has been good in the lead up to the Pink Silks Cup.

Bonny Cheval finished second in her last run in Coffs in October.

Bonne Cheval.
Bonne Cheval. Trevor Veale

Bellamy said the cup race, named after local horse owner Wayne Glenn who died of cancer in 2014.

"Wayne, I would consider my best mate,” Bellamy said.

"He was a great mate and really missed.

"This day always brings back the memories.”

Bellamy said the race day, which raises funds to help with a number of local women's health organisations, highlighted the importance of finding a cure for cancer.

Bellamy will run Mon Cheri and Spin King in the 1215m maiden; Secrets No More, Found My Hula and Hidden Concept in the 1315m Benchmark 60; and Zuccherina in the 1615m Benchmark 60.

Racing manager Tim Saladine said the track was rated a soft 5, with the rain earlier in the week freshening it up.

He said Pink Silks Day was the second biggest race day behind the Coffs Harbour Gold Cup and expected more than 2000 people to attend.

Topics:  bonne cheval brett bellamy coffs harbour race club horse racing pink silks cup

Coffs Coast Advocate
Bottling up small savings a handy side-earner

Bottling up small savings a handy side-earner

People are offering collection services to split the earnings from the Return and Earn scheme.

First on record: green turtle nests on one of our beaches

FIRST TIME: National Park and Wildlife Service have found a green turtle nesting on Boambee Beach, believed to be the first on record.

History making find on Coffs Coast beach

Cooper brothers leave Rebels to create new legacy

BROTHERLY LOVE: Lewis and Austin Cooper have signed with Sawtell Panthers for the 2018 Group 2 league season.

Austin and Lewis aim for new lease on life.

Bellingen gets creative

Mosaics tutor Fiona McAulay with student Elena Ignatochkina from Russia.

Camp draws visitors from far and wide

Local Partners

Young gunners to tap into top level coaching

ENGLISH football giants Arsenal FC will roll out its Soccer Schools Australia partnership with North Coast Premier League club the Northern Storm next week.

Time taken to get to pub slashed

TO THE PUB: Jasmine Bennett and Sierra White enjoying the 29.5km run between pubs at Glenreagh and Corindi.

Palmer smashes race time between pubs

Pierata is the hot favourite for the 3YO Guineas

Magic Millions horses on the beach at Surfers Paradise for the barrier draw and Commonwealth Games baton relay arrival. Champion jockey Hugh Bowman, carrying the Queen’s Baton. Picture: Nigel Hallett.

Arrestar was found to be lame in the near hind.