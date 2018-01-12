Bellamy to run best for 'great mate'

MATE'S HONOUR: Coffs trainer Brett Bellamy will run Bonne Cheval in the Wayne Glenn Pink Silks Cup.

HOPING to honour a "great mate” local racehorse trainer Brett Bellamy has entered his best horse in tomorrow's Wayne Glenn Pink Silks Cup.

Bellamy will give Bonne Cheval a run in the 1215m race and has full confidence in the bay mare's ability.

"Her track record (in Coffs Harbour) speaks for itself,” Bellamy said.

"She's had 12 starts, four wins, four seconds and a third.”

Bellamy said Bonne Cheval's work has been good in the lead up to the Pink Silks Cup.

Bonny Cheval finished second in her last run in Coffs in October.

Bonne Cheval. Trevor Veale

Bellamy said the cup race, named after local horse owner Wayne Glenn who died of cancer in 2014.

"Wayne, I would consider my best mate,” Bellamy said.

"He was a great mate and really missed.

"This day always brings back the memories.”

Bellamy said the race day, which raises funds to help with a number of local women's health organisations, highlighted the importance of finding a cure for cancer.

Bellamy will run Mon Cheri and Spin King in the 1215m maiden; Secrets No More, Found My Hula and Hidden Concept in the 1315m Benchmark 60; and Zuccherina in the 1615m Benchmark 60.

Racing manager Tim Saladine said the track was rated a soft 5, with the rain earlier in the week freshening it up.

He said Pink Silks Day was the second biggest race day behind the Coffs Harbour Gold Cup and expected more than 2000 people to attend.