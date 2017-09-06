Bellamy goes for Bowman factor in Highway Handicap

Coffs Harbour trainer Brett Bellamy will be racing his unbeaten gelding Northern Knight in Sydney on Saturday.

UNBEATEN after three starts, the Brett Bellamy trained Northern Knight heads to Sydney this weekend to race in the Highway Handicap at Rosehill Gardens.

Bellamy makes a rare city trip off Northern Knight's winning treble at Lismore, Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour and the Bon Hoffa gelding's chances of a win on Saturday have been given a boost with the engagement of champion jockey Hugh Bowman for the ride.

The opinion of the four year-old within the Clarendon Lodge stable is is quite high but Bellamy said having Bowman as the jockey ensures more than just the possiblity of a quality ride from a great hoop.

The Coffs Harbour trainer said Bowman's horsemanship is worth its weight in gold as well.

"Hugh is known for his judgment on how far they might progress, or their limitations," Bellamy said.

"Hugh sums them up pretty quick, lets you know exactly where you're at. The best guide and the ride, like those Highways on My Tagoson for the Northams.

"So we'll know a lot more on Saturday. Whether we'll be back here for bigger races or we've just got a nice progressive country horse that might win us another Coffs Cup, as he'll get 1600m eventually."

Bellamy said the greatest ability Northern Knight has shown in the unbeaten start to his career is the ability to win from different positions on the track.

"This gelding is not one dimensional. He's been adaptable enough to lead and win, got the job done off the pace, and he handles all surfaces," he said.

"We wouldn't mind a soft track either as I've trained other Bon Hoffa's and they can be swimmers."

Northern Knight will wear saddle cloth number three in the second race at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday. Jockey Hugh Bowman and Northern Knight will jump from the outside barrier in the 1200 metre race.