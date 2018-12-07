Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Belgian man has been deported from Australia after he was found with child exploitation material on his phone at Brisbane Airport this week.
A Belgian man has been deported from Australia after he was found with child exploitation material on his phone at Brisbane Airport this week.
Crime

Man deported after shocking find at Brisbane Airport

by Chris Clarke
7th Dec 2018 3:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BELGIAN man has been deported from Australia after he was found with child exploitation material on his phone at Brisbane Airport this week.

The 31-year-old arrived at Brisbane International Airport on Tuesday from Dubai.

At the terminal, Australian Border Force officers stopped him for a baggage examination.

Upon inspection, the man's mobile phone was searched and child exploitation material was found.

A Belgian man has been deported from Australia after he was found with child exploitation material on his phone at Brisbane Airport this week.
A Belgian man has been deported from Australia after he was found with child exploitation material on his phone at Brisbane Airport this week.


Further images were also found on his laptop.

Officers seized his phone and computers and his visa was cancelled.

The man was detained and transferred to the Brisbane Immigration Transit Accommodation until his removal from Australia on Wednesday.

ABF Regional Commander for Queensland, Terry Price, said ABF officers wouldn't stand for this type of crime.

"Visitors to Australia need to be aware that we are constantly on the lookout for people who possess this sort of terrible imagery involving child exploitation which we are continuing to locate," Regional Commander Price said.

"Content depicting extreme sexual deviancy and acts of horrific violence are not acceptable in our community and anyone caught engaging in this behaviour risks forfeiting their right to be here.

"Our officers do an excellent job every day to protect the community from this type of harm."

belgian brisbane airport child exploitation deported editors picks

Top Stories

    John Edwards faces 2019 trial over alleged murder of teacher

    premium_icon John Edwards faces 2019 trial over alleged murder of teacher

    News Grafton man has pleaded not guilty to murdering estranged wife Sharon Edwards, who went missing after a night out

    • 7th Dec 2018 3:30 PM
    Coffs excluded from high-speed rail plan

    premium_icon Coffs excluded from high-speed rail plan

    News NSW Govt fast rail route stops short at Port Macquarie.

    Vision for international airport a step close to reality

    premium_icon Vision for international airport a step close to reality

    News Council vote on future management of Coffs Airport.

    Ramping up support

    Ramping up support

    News Council gets behind plan to enhance Coffs' boat ramp precinct

    Local Partners