Being ‘busy’ is no excuse for not supervising kids

REPORTS this week that a 12-year-old Australian girl was persuaded to send photographs in her underwear via Instagram in exchange for Amazon gift cards has no doubt left many parents and carers reeling.

Apparently, the predator had been grooming the child for some time with private messages. The images the child sent were then uploaded to another site where images of young girls and teens in revealing positions and clothes were posted.

Upon discovery, the girl's mother demanded the images be removed. She has since come forward as a salient lesson to other parents about the dangers of social media and how vulnerable young users can be.

But, how many times do we need to be told this? What have experts from a range of fields - law enforcement, cyber-safety, psychological, health, education - been telling us for years? Yet again, it's not until something happens that warnings are taken seriously.

Or are they?

The sexy_shoutout33 Instagram page reached out to a 12 year old Australian girl to request revealing photos. (Pic: Instagram/Supplied)

In an effort to understand how this grooming can occur, it's useful to break down the mother's reaction to what happened to her daughter, not to judge so much, but to see how easily a young girl was manipulated and her image misused.

Firstly, the mother said she "just assumed her daughter would be smart about these things."

The old adage about assuming comes to mind. If adults are still learning to manage social media and all the positive and negative consequences of it, and are more often dumb (think about adults being caught sexting, the terrible trolling and bullying that occurs, foolish tweets or inappropriate images that are uploaded, quickly deleted and public apologies and/or retractions made), how can anyone expect a child to understand let alone be "smart" about it?

There's a reason that social networks like Instagram and Facebook have a recommended age for access. In the case of Instagram, that age is 13. This girl was 12 - too young to have an account let alone one that was evidently unsupervised.

Not that this has stopped other kids from having accounts. According to a survey conducted by the Office of Safety eCommissioner, not only do 34 per cent of 8-13-year-olds use social media, but 56 per cent identified Instagram as one of their five most accessed services.

This data is supported by the mother who stated: "All her (daughter's) friends are on Instagram and that's how they communicate."

That might be the case, but does that make it acceptable? It doesn't make it permissible. It also begs the question, who else are these kids communicating with?

It constantly amazes me that the same parents who (over) react to "stranger danger" and would never allow their children to go to a playground, walk unsupervised around their neighbourhood or a shopping centre, think nothing of their children logging on to a variety of sites and interacting with strangers in the virtual world. Strangers who may not share their values, morals, ethics and who might not be of the same generation. Whose real intentions are unknown.

Online cyber safety should be part of the “stranger danger” discussion parents are having with their children. (Pic: iStock)

The thought is, if I can see the children or they're at home/in their bedroom then they're "safe". No. The strangers are in the house with them.

The terrible toll of bullying via social media upon young people is often brought to public attention because of a tragedy or potential one. Then there's cases like this, which isn't the first and won't be the last.

In this instance, the mother (and she was remarkably honest here), declared, "I'm busy rushing from job to job I don't have time to hover and police everything she is doing."

That's no doubt true, but parents do have to supervise social media use - particularly with a young child. Parenting doesn't end with buying kids these much-desired networked devices. Allowing kids to play in the virtual world requires extra vigilance. Their ventures into digital space must be overseen.

Acting Superintendent, Jayne Crossling who's in charge of the AFP's ThinkUKnow cyber safety program said parents using "I'm too busy" as an excuse for not keeping their child safe online "is just not going to cut it".

It's lazy parenting.

Yet, it's what we hear so often. All the social networks which entice our kids and most often safely allow them connection and communication, aren't there to outsource parenting or abrogate responsibility for a child's security and wellbeing.

And while Instagram must take some responsibility here, parents etc have to take the primary share.

It's all very well to cry a river when your child is targeted, but who left the floodgates unsupervised?

Parents must communicate with their kids and educate themselves and their children about cyber safety; understand what and why monitoring is not only necessary, it's a parental duty.

As the slogan for National Child Protection Week suggests, it's time for parents to "Play Your Part".

Karen Brooks is a columnist for The Courier-Mail.

@KarenBrooksAU