Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jake, Chloe, Alicia, Kobe and Louis were part of the Junior Marine Ranger Program at Dolphin Marine Magic.
Jake, Chloe, Alicia, Kobe and Louis were part of the Junior Marine Ranger Program at Dolphin Marine Magic. Rachel Vercoe
News

Behind the scenes with marine life

Rachel Vercoe
by
8th Jan 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HANDFUL of lucky kids will have the ultimate stories to tell when they go back to school after helping feed seals, looking after sick wildlife and swimming with dolphins.

The Junior Marine Ranger Program at Dolphin Marine Magic has been a hit these school holidays with kids experiencing what the rookie stars of the ABC3 hit TV series Blue Zoo did.

Kids got to spend a day getting their hands dirty by helping prepare fish buckets for seals and dolphins, visiting the marine hospital and helping feed and care for patients under rehabilitation.

"What we usually start the day with is getting nice and fishy, we go to our fish kitchen and prepare all the fish for the animals for the day,” Dolphin Marine Magic marine assistant Cameron Foley said.

"Then we will also do animal work, we will do some enrichment with the sea lions, then we also get to see some of the rehab animals and at the end of the day the kids get to go for a swim in the water with one of the dolphins.”

At the end of the day, junior rangers received a certificate and a special experience.

Jake, Chloe, Alicia, Kobe and Louis were part of the Junior Marine Ranger Program at Dolphin Marine Magic.
Jake, Chloe, Alicia, Kobe and Louis were part of the Junior Marine Ranger Program at Dolphin Marine Magic. Rachel Vercoe
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Top traffic cop visits injured officer hit by car

    premium_icon Top traffic cop visits injured officer hit by car

    News THE State's top traffic cop has visited injured highway patrolman Mark Whittaker as he recovers after being hit by a car during a recent traffic stop.

    • 8th Jan 2019 10:30 AM
    Petrol price guide

    premium_icon Petrol price guide

    News Now is the time to refuel your car.

    Fears over killer new drug sweeping Australia

    premium_icon Fears over killer new drug sweeping Australia

    Crime Drug has been linked to dozens of deaths overseas

    It's just the shot to beat disease

    premium_icon It's just the shot to beat disease

    News Whooping cough presents a high level of danger to young bubs

    Local Partners