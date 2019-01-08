Behind the scenes with marine life

Jake, Chloe, Alicia, Kobe and Louis were part of the Junior Marine Ranger Program at Dolphin Marine Magic.

A HANDFUL of lucky kids will have the ultimate stories to tell when they go back to school after helping feed seals, looking after sick wildlife and swimming with dolphins.

The Junior Marine Ranger Program at Dolphin Marine Magic has been a hit these school holidays with kids experiencing what the rookie stars of the ABC3 hit TV series Blue Zoo did.

Kids got to spend a day getting their hands dirty by helping prepare fish buckets for seals and dolphins, visiting the marine hospital and helping feed and care for patients under rehabilitation.

"What we usually start the day with is getting nice and fishy, we go to our fish kitchen and prepare all the fish for the animals for the day,” Dolphin Marine Magic marine assistant Cameron Foley said.

"Then we will also do animal work, we will do some enrichment with the sea lions, then we also get to see some of the rehab animals and at the end of the day the kids get to go for a swim in the water with one of the dolphins.”

At the end of the day, junior rangers received a certificate and a special experience.