Behind the scenes of extraordinary effort to find Millie Moo

BELOVED POOCH: Millie Moo's owner Natasha Fleming slept for two weeks in her car while searching for her beloved puppy who was missing for nearly four weeks. Photo: Alison Paterson

STAKEOUTS, sleeping in a car to keep watch at night, a hidden camera and a network of people on the lookout.

It sounds like a spy story but in fact it's how a devastated pet owner was supported by the Lismore community and beyond to help find her beloved dog Millie Moo, who was missing for four weeks.

Goonellabah resident Natasha Fleming said she took two weeks off work to dedicate to searching for her adored timid rescue dog, who was finally located and in her arms "licking my face", after a stake-out on Wanda Drive, East Lismore at 10.50pm on Wednesday November 4.

"All thanks to a wonderful effort and amazing support from many people," she said.

HOME SAFE: After four weeks on the run Millie Moo is now safe at home with owner Natasha Fleming who said she is immensely grateful to the Lismore community foe their help and support in locating her adored dog. Photo: Alison Paterson

Ms Fleming, 48, said she was devastated when Millie Moo went missing at 9.30am on Friday October 9.

"Originally I started out as Millie's foster carer five months ago but within four days I went back to the Animal Rights and Rescue Group and said she's the dog for me," she said.

"So when she disappeared my house was empty and I felt empty, it was a hideous time emotionally.

"Having Millie Moo back home safe is an immense relief."

Ms Fleming said she wanted to thank everyone who contacted her with reports of sightings all over town which eventually led to her reunion.

"Millie was caught on camera on Tuesday night and when we did a stake out the next night, my friends Indie Grace and her sister spotted her in their rear view mirror," she said.

"I managed to entice her to me then I rang the vet as Millie Moo has lost one-third of her weight."

Ms Fleming said she was also overcome by the serendipitously named Milly Search and Trap Team based on the Central Coast who offered to loan her a trap and 4G camera which instantly sent photos to her mobile in real time and allowed her to track Millie Moo.

Team coordiantor Jo Wright said it was worth the eight-hour round trip from their home she and husband Mark McDougall made to drop off the equipment.

"Natasha reached out to us when she saw our group's name and we met halfway at Coffs Harbour," she said.

Ms Fleming said she also wanted to thank the wonderful assistance of Diane Oloughlin, Nick, Raewyn and Liz, Nick at Lismore Vets and the Petstock team.