Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bree Warren in the 2018 Une Piece swimwear campaign.
Bree Warren in the 2018 Une Piece swimwear campaign.
Fashion & Beauty

Behind the scenes at cult curve model's swimwear shoot

by Kristy Symonds
30th Oct 2018 6:10 PM

CURVE model Bree Warren and luxurious women's swimwear label Une Piece were a match made in Queensland heaven.

Carly Brown, the founder of the Brisbane success story, known for creating the Original Sexie Rashie - a sun-smart and stylish one-piece swimsuit that has become a worldwide sensation, said the stars aligned to land Sunshine Coast body positivity advocate Warren as the face of the brand's summer 2019 campaign.

 

Bree Warren stuns in one of Une Piece’s Original Sexie Rashie.
Bree Warren stuns in one of Une Piece’s Original Sexie Rashie.

"I've been a very big fan of Bree's for a while now," Brown said.

"We actually wanted to shoot her for our 2018 campaign but she was living in New York and the timing just didn't work so we were thrilled to hear she was moving home to Australia this year and leapt at the opportunity to work with her."

 

Behind the scenes at Une Piece’s latest summer swimwear campaign featuring Bree Warren.
Behind the scenes at Une Piece’s latest summer swimwear campaign featuring Bree Warren.

 

 

Shot at the lavish Bisque House in Byron Bay, the campaign showcases the sophisticated new Côte d'Azur Collection, which launches today and draws inspiration from the beaches of the French Riviera region.

 

The shoot for Une Piece’s summer 2019 campaign was at Byron Bay’s lavish Bisque House.
The shoot for Une Piece’s summer 2019 campaign was at Byron Bay’s lavish Bisque House.

 

Warren told The Courier-Mail she was thrilled to finally team up with Une Piece.

"It's the only brand out there right now that's bringing back sun-safe classics in a really modern way," she said

"I actually can't wait to wear the new collection surfing."

 

Une Piece founder Carly Brown.
Une Piece founder Carly Brown.

 

 

All the action at Bisque House.
All the action at Bisque House.

 

Her vocal stance on body positivity and her push for body diversity in the fashion industry were a major part of her appeal to the swimwear label.

"She's a beautiful, confident and empowered woman in so many ways," Brown said.

 

Bree Warren is an advocate for body positivity and diversity in the fashion industry.
Bree Warren is an advocate for body positivity and diversity in the fashion industry.

 

 

While Warren told The Courier-Mail she thought the industry was in a "pivotal moment" for change, she said there was more work to do.

"We are equalising the playing field and it's cool to be part of that," she said.

"There are still areas of the industry in Australia that are yet to be cracked, like beauty and major department stores.

"I guess that's what I hope is next."

 

 

Carly Brown (right) says she is happy to finally work with Bree Warren.
Carly Brown (right) says she is happy to finally work with Bree Warren.

For more from Une Piece, visit unepiece.com

Related Items

Show More
curve model editors picks fashion photo shoot swimsuit

Top Stories

    Would I have killed my rapist given the chance?

    premium_icon Would I have killed my rapist given the chance?

    Opinion I've thought about killing those who raped me but I'm glad I didn't, writes journalist SHERELE MOODY.

    Four Port Macquarie candidates for Cowper pre-selection

    premium_icon Four Port Macquarie candidates for Cowper pre-selection

    News Another Port Macquarie local is up for pre-selection.

    Cap on building heights a 'missed opportunity'?

    premium_icon Cap on building heights a 'missed opportunity'?

    News Chamber's vision for major hotel at Jetty quashed by storey limits.

    Shark shuts down Coffs Coast beach

    premium_icon Shark shuts down Coffs Coast beach

    News A COFFS beach was closed by lifeguards following a shark sighting.

    Local Partners