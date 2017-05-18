Behind the scenes at the local fire station

COME ON DOWN: Mitch Vines, Lisa Bussa, Leah Wilson, May Standing and Chris Barnes (at rear).

RESIDENTS are being encouraged by local firefighters to visit the fire station on Saturday for a chance to take a behind-the-scenes tour and learn more about fire prevention.

The Fire and Rescue NSW's annual Open Day, and families are invited to take part in a range of free activities and demonstrations.

Deputy Captain Sandy Linton of Woolgoolga Fire Station said they are expecting around 300 visitors this year.

"It's a chance for people to meet their local firies, check out the trucks and how our station works,” Sandy said.

"We've got plenty of give-aways including colouring books and little plastic helmets for the kids. We usually have the hose set up so the kids can play and squirt water.”

Tattoos, stickers and balloons for children will also be available.

Firefighters also urge residents to replace their outdated smoke alarms with the latest 10-year lithium-powered smoke alarms.

Booklets and further information is available for free from the station.

"The main thing we want to achieve is to interact with the community, answer any questions they may have, and pass on vital information to both adults and kids.”

Woolgoolga Fire Station will be open to the public from 10am-2pm on Saturday.