23°
Community

Behind the scenes at the local fire station

18th May 2017 9:00 AM
COME ON DOWN: Mitch Vines, Lisa Bussa, Leah Wilson, May Standing and Chris Barnes (at rear).
COME ON DOWN: Mitch Vines, Lisa Bussa, Leah Wilson, May Standing and Chris Barnes (at rear). Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

RESIDENTS are being encouraged by local firefighters to visit the fire station on Saturday for a chance to take a behind-the-scenes tour and learn more about fire prevention.

The Fire and Rescue NSW's annual Open Day, and families are invited to take part in a range of free activities and demonstrations.

Deputy Captain Sandy Linton of Woolgoolga Fire Station said they are expecting around 300 visitors this year.

"It's a chance for people to meet their local firies, check out the trucks and how our station works,” Sandy said.

"We've got plenty of give-aways including colouring books and little plastic helmets for the kids. We usually have the hose set up so the kids can play and squirt water.”

Tattoos, stickers and balloons for children will also be available.

Firefighters also urge residents to replace their outdated smoke alarms with the latest 10-year lithium-powered smoke alarms.

Booklets and further information is available for free from the station.

"The main thing we want to achieve is to interact with the community, answer any questions they may have, and pass on vital information to both adults and kids.”

Woolgoolga Fire Station will be open to the public from 10am-2pm on Saturday.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Future plans for town centre unveiled

Future plans for town centre unveiled

IN THE works for almost four years, the long-anticipated draft Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan is now available to the public.

Coffs bound in 12,000km human powered adventure

RIDING ON: Kiwi adventurer Grant Rawlinson is cycling from Darwin to Coffs Harbour.

Adventurer sets off on 4000km cycle trip to Coffs Harbour

Behind the scenes at the local fire station

COME ON DOWN: Mitch Vines, Lisa Bussa, Leah Wilson, May Standing and Chris Barnes (at rear).

Behind the scenes at the local fire station

Albanese treating us like mugs: Hartsuyker

Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker has strongly defended the Coalition's commitment to the Pacific Hwy upgrade after adverse comments were made by Opposition heavyweight Anthony Albanese yesterday.

Cowper MP said Opposition's claims is treating locals like mugs.

Local Partners

Future plans for town centre unveiled

IN THE works for almost four years, the long-anticipated draft Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan is now available to the public.

Ambience ripe for period film

TIME THRILLS: The period thriller My Cousin Rachel will have you on the edge of your seat.

From blockbusters to arthouse Sawtell's famed cinema shines.

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

SHANE Warne’s balls are famous. He had a leg-break, a wrong-un, a top-spinner, a slider and a flipper. But other ball have caused the Poms grief

Big Little Lies star now Young Sheldon

Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage stars as Young Sheldon.

HE STOLE our hearts in Big Little Lies, now he's set to do it again.

The genius of Einstein: Rush’s theory of relativity

Geoffrey Rush stars as Albert Einstein in the TV series Genius.

Oscar winner nearly had to turn down the role of a lifetime.

What's on the big screen this week

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

AUSSIE films up against King Arthur and the John Wick sequel.

Tough as nails: Prison Break star's close call

Dominic Purcell stars in the return of the TV series Prison Break.

An on-set stunt goes horribly wrong for Dominic Purcell.

Don’t Tell: Why every parent should see this movie

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

The case that gave child sex abuse victims a voice

MOVIE REVIEW: John Wick 2 is a beautifully violent mess

Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

Second time gets a bit better for Keanu Reeve's crim-turned-hero.

Sawtell Gardens

Lots 1 - 14 Rutland Street, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000 ...

This exciting boutique subdivision is located in the prestigious Sawtell Gardens Estate and will offer some of the largest suburban residential land sites...

Beachside homeâ¦with personality and great views!

7 Sandy Beach Road, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $699,000 ...

Commanding a brilliant North facing position overlooking Korora Bay and out to the ocean....this is a rarely offered beachside address offering a glorious outlook...

As New Condition, City Central Position

5B Frances Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $489,000

This immaculate 4 bedroom home offers the best of both worlds, being spacious inside, low maintenance outside and just 700m level walk to Coffs Harbour's CBD.

City Centre with Large Shed. Renovate Now, Develop Later

9 Meadow Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $419,000

This property has bucket loads of potential. A popular location walking distance to Coffs Harbour CBD, the property comprises a generously sized 3 bedroom cottage...

Inner City Villa...

2/12 Pitt Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $332,000

This neat and tidy two bedroom villa is positioned in a quiet street, across the road from a Council reserve, Westside Tennis Club and very handy to the city...

Private Freestanding Villa in Beachside Korora

3/95a James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $315,000

Situated in the northern beaches, just 6 minutes drive to Coffs Harbour. This immaculate freestanding villa enjoys a private position with only one immediate...

Presented to please! Positioned to delight! Priced to sell!

7 Malcolm Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $469,000

After a home with space, convenience and the 'feel good factor'? You've' found it here! Our owners having done all the hard work for you, so you also benefit from...

Wow... Stunning home, perfect location...

13 Dyer Rd, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 2 $549,000

Amazing spacious home has everything you need. Walking through the grand entrance upstairs you have three large bedrooms, ceiling fans, two have built-in robes...

Self-managed villa with a stroll to amenitites...

1/78b Bray Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $359,000

This level two bedroom villa is perfect for those slowing down and looking to downsize or an astute investor seeking an incredible opportunity! This property will...

&quot;Ideal Starter or Investment&quot;

9 Seabreeze Pl, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $419,000

This lovely 3 bedroom brick and tile Toscan home is located in popular Boambee East. Fabulous tenants have been happy here for 3 years and are paying $380 per...

Close to everything, yet blissfully private

SNEAK PEEK: This private and elevated Coffs Harbour home is on the cover of this week's Real Estate Property Guide.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now.

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

Musician's house goes on the market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!