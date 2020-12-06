Behind the scenes at shop smash

Coffs Harbour SES volunteers attend days and days of advanced training every year across a broad spectrum of likely scenarios.

Coffs Harbour SES volunteers attend days and days of advanced training every year across a broad spectrum of likely scenarios.

Coffs Harbour SES volunteers have a diverse range of skills to call on when responding to any emergency.

And on Sunday night when a car smashed into a medical premises in Albany street they were prepared to extricate the passengers from the wreckage.

Coffs Harbour SES volunteers attend days and days of advanced training every year across a broad spectrum of likely scenarios.

“Once it was ascertained the occupants were out of the vehicle SES crews pivoted to a different and equally challenging role,” deputy unit commander Martin Wells said.

RELATED: Car ploughs into medical shopfront

“Given the instability of the building and the movement to the structure caused by the removal of the vehicle, volunteers implemented industrial and domestic rescue techniques using acrow props and stabilisers to shore up the buildings.”

Coffs Harbour SES volunteers attend days and days of advanced training every year across a broad spectrum of likely scenarios.

He says the same techniques are used on buildings that may have been through earthquakes, fires or explosions.

“As the Coffs Harbour accredited General Land Rescue emergency service SES crews complete days and days of advanced training every year across the broad spectrum of likely scenarios and this week we have responded to an incredibly diverse set of incidents requiring specialised teams from water based recoveries, vertical rope rescue, road crash rescue, gain entry to premises for paramedics, to threat of building collapse.”

Coffs Harbour SES volunteers attend days and days of advanced training every year across a broad spectrum of likely scenarios.

RELATED

Coffs Harbour SES performed a delicate rescue operation at the Coffs Harbour Marina last year.

Watch a video from the scene:

SES_Marina_Rescue_041220: Coffs Harbour Marina SES rescue

In December local crews were busy with flooding across the region: