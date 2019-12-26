BEHIND THE DESK: Should we have sport on Christmas?

Christmas visitors during the Big Bash League (BBL) T20 match between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Melbourne Renegades at Blundstone Arena in Hobart, Thursday, December 21, 2017. (AAP Image/Rob Blakers)

Christmas visitors during the Big Bash League (BBL) T20 match between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Melbourne Renegades at Blundstone Arena in Hobart, Thursday, December 21, 2017. (AAP Image/Rob Blakers)

A DAY OF REST FOR EVERYONE

Mitchell Keenan

CHRISTMAS, who doesn’t love it?

The food and drink flows as family and friends gather for a day of celebration but a part of me wishes, like the United States, we had sport on during December 25.

It would be a perect opportunity for competitions like the KFC Big Bash League or the Hyundai A-League to host a special Christmas day fixture as fans settle down for a relaxing night in or head out to a live fixture to finish off a day of festivities.

But as I ponder the idea, I realise how valuable a break is for everyone on Christmas and I believe athletes should be included in this.

With the BBL playing matches on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day as well as the famous Boxing Day Test, we’re spoilt for choice and a break on Christmas day gives us a chance to recharge the batteries and get set for a huge run of sport between December 25 and New Year’s day.

Perhaps the National Basketball Association had no choice but to schedule games on Christmas day to make the huge 82-game regular season possible and while it has become a tradition, it is not one that we need in Australia.

In a country that is incredibly sport-centric, it’s important to take a break to appreciate the other things we are so lucky to have in abundance before we dive head-first back into a world cricket, football and everything else.

MAKE THEM ENTERTAIN US

Tim Jarrett

WE HAVE all been there, listening to uncle Reg recount the time he fixed his Land Cruiser with just a stick and a piece of chewing gum – but what if there was another way?

That’s right, I am proposing more sport on Christmas Day.

In my eyes there are just no losers if we encourage the proliferation of sport – all throughout the day on December 25.

Imagine a world where instead of watching your kids unwrap presents (boring!), you could have one eye on a one-off Christmas Day special between St George Illawarra and Canterbury (exciting!).

That’s right, in my Very Sporty Christmas, every code can be involved, regardless of whether it tis’ the season or not.

Just look at the popularity of the Boxing Day test, tens of thousands flock to the MCG every year - do you think they all watched the previous match? No way, they just wanted to be part of the magic.

And those who aren’t lucky enough to use ‘going to the G’ as an excuse to get out of family engagements use the telecast to avoid a distant relative they haven’t seen in ten years with a simple - “Oh I have to go, I think there has been a wicket”.

If we could harness that power over two days and not just one, there is no telling what we could achieve.

There are real economic advantages to having our Gladiators trot out on grounds across the country at Christmas,