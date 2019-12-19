BEHIND THE DESK: Give the kids a go or is Siddle the right man?

Australian bowler Peter Siddle poses for a photo after a press conference at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Peter Siddle has been named in the Test squad to play on boxing day in Melbourne. (AAP Image/David Mariuz)

IS Peter Siddle the right man to fill the gap for the Aussie’s second test or should selectors have looked to our young guns?

TIME TO GIVE THE YOUNG GUNS A GO

Mitchell Keenan

WITH so much talent rising through the ranks in Australian cricket right now, why on earth would we go for Peter Siddle as Josh Hazlewood’s replacement for the second test?

At 35 years old, Siddle boasts a wealth of experience after playing in 37 tests for his country, but as we sit firmly in the driver’s seat ahead of a trip to the MCG, surely this is a good opportunity to give one of our young guns a shot.

While Siddle isn’t expected to play with Michael Neser and James Pattinson firmly ahead of him, the exposure to the squad during one of the most important fixtures on the cricket calender could have given our next big thing the confidence to make the leap.

Look at Marnus Labuschagne and what he’s done with exposure at a young age - the kid is flying.

Shane Warne took his thoughts on Siddle’s selection to Twitter, stating that “Australian selectors missed a trick by not adding Riley Meredith to the squad for the Boxing Day test instead of Siddle.”

While I don’t always agree with the “wise” words of Warnie, he makes a good point; this is as good a chance as any to blood our next star.

I’m sure this test will go by without Siddle playing a single minute and although he will add wisdom to the side, I think we need to start looking to the future and shaping our next generation.

If not at the MCG, let’s hope they get a go in Sydney.

WORKE HORSE IDEAL STOPGAP

Tim Howard

NEVER has the description “work horse” better fitted a cricketer than veteran Aussie fast bowler Peter Siddle.

Even as a young tearaway picked in 2008 to tour India to wear the shine off the ball on their thankless wickets, Siddle always bowled as if his life depended on it.

His first ball in test cricket hit Indian opener Gautam Gambhir in the head and his first wicket was Sachin Tendulkar.

In 2012 he became a vegan and attracted some notoriety for eating 20 bananas during a day’s play in a test match.

It also coincided with a drop in pace for Siddle which occurred at the time Aussie coach Darren Lehmann began to preach the velocity mantra.

Without 140km/h plus coming up on speed radar readings, Siddle found new ways to be effective, bowling long, suffocating spells, which players like Kevin Pietersen found hard to counter.

It’s this capacity which makes him the ideal player to come into the team when a leading bowler is injured.

Siddle knows what test cricket is about, has the respect of the team and will do a job for the skipper.

While he might like the outright aggression of a James Pattinson, he showed in Eng-land during the Ashes he has different ways of dismissing batsmen.

He might be two metres slower in the air, but he’s getting quicker between the ears.