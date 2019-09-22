BEHIND BARS: Man arrested over last week's violent robbery

IN CUSTODY: A man has been arrested in relation to a violent robbery last weekend.

A MAN has been arrested in relation to a violent robbery in Coffs Harbour which left the victim with a bleed on his brain in John Hunter Hospital.

The incident occurred about 1am last Sunday morning, with the 29-year-old victim getting repeatedly punched and kicked during the ordeal.

The victim also had his phone and wallet stolen by the offender.

Coffs Clarence Police arrested and charged a 23-year-old male from Boambee East in relation to the incident on Thursday.

Police also executed a search warrant at the home of the man in custody.

The 23-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery and was refused bail.

He'll appear in Coffs Harbour Court on November 12.