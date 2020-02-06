Behind bars after violent outburst

A Coffs Harbour man remains behind bars facing a string of charges in relation to a violent outburst at a Nana Glen property in November.

Shaun French appeared before Coffs Harbour Local Court via audio visual link on January 28 and was refused bail to appear again on February 25 where he will be expected to enter a plea.

The 33-year-old is facing a number of charges including aggravated break and enter and stalking/intimidating with the intent to cause fear of physical harm (domestic related).

He has also been charged with damaging property (a car windscreen).

Police will allege that French attended a gathering at Nana Glen and became aggressive and punched a car window and smashed it.

He allegedly left the scene and police were alerted.

While police were on their way to the property French returned and broke into the house.

Police arrived a short time later and arrested him.

He also faces a further charge of stalk/intimidate with the intent of causing fear of physical harm (domestic) relates to an incident in Bellingen on November 18.