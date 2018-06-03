Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police outside a home which is a crime scene in the wake of the alleged stabbings. Picture: Katrina Walsh
Police outside a home which is a crime scene in the wake of the alleged stabbings. Picture: Katrina Walsh
News

Alleged grandma killer denied bail

3rd Jun 2018 7:00 PM

A NSW man will remain behind bars, accused of stabbing his grandmother to death and critically injuring his grandfather on the state's South Coast.

Murray Deakin, 20, was arrested after a large-scale hunt in the town of Bega on Friday afternoon and was charged with one count of murder and two counts of wounding with intent to murder.

Deakin's 71-year-old grandfather managed to escape onto the street outside his East Street home after the attack and flagged down a passing driver for help, however his 69-year-old wife later died at South East Regional Hospital.

The grandfather was fighting for his life on Saturday after being airlifted to Canberra Hospital.

After the attack the 20-year-old escaped in his grandparent's car and later struck a 55-year-old male driver over the head with a hammer and stole his vehicle, police say.

That victim was airlifted to Sydney's St George Hospital and a hospital spokeswoman said he remained in a critical condition in the ICU on Sunday afternoon.

Deakin faced Batemans Bay Local Court on Sunday where he didn't apply for bail and it was formally refused.

He will face the same court on Monday.

bail bega murder accused new south wales

Top Stories

    Big crowd says 'I do' to Wedding Expo

    premium_icon Big crowd says 'I do' to Wedding Expo

    News Brides and grooms to be were out getting the low down on trending wedding styles.

    Environment gets a helping hand

    Environment gets a helping hand

    News Commitment of Bellingen Shire Council to the environment continues.

    Entries now open for Running Festival

    Entries now open for Running Festival

    Community Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival on Sunday, September 9.

    Speed increase on new section of Pacific Hwy

    Speed increase on new section of Pacific Hwy

    News Speed limit on recently opened section of highway increased.

    Local Partners