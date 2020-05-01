'Seriously daunting': Amy's secret to shedding 30kg

A TOOWOOMBA woman said she had to face her "hang-ups" in order to undergo an incredible body transformation which saw her drop 10 dress sizes.

Amy Slyderink said although she had been a sporty kid, "weight and inactivity had crept into her life" after she had her five children.

Amy Slyderink pictured before her gym journey, with husband Andrew Slyderink.

"I was 89kg and 154cms, and I was told I would need a knee replacement by the time I was 50," she said.

"Emotional eating was a real problem - I am a foodie and spent lots of my time around and in food.

"Weight came easily and so did the excuses and apathy."

Ms Slyderink would often drop her eldest son Eli to gym at Fighting Fit Toowoomba - and it was here she started on her fitness journey in 2017.

"I saw the way (gym owners) Tess and Cara took people under their wings and supported their growth and development," she said.

"So, I started - at first going to the 9am classes and I quickly realised how unhealthy and unfit I actually was.

"I could not hold a plank for 10 seconds or run 100 metres, it was seriously daunting."

However, with support of Tess and Cara, Ms Slyderink slowly noticed things began to change.

"I was keen on the boxing classes and started going to these - I would look and watch the others and leave wishing I could box like them," she said.

"I knew then I needed to start doing the strength sessions and could actually strengthen my knee rather than face surgery.

"I could see and feel the difference, I was losing weight, getting stronger and feeling so much better."

By the start of 2020, Ms Slyderink had lost 13kgs through weights and cardio while making lots of new friends- and she didn't stop there.

"At the start of 2020, I knew I wanted to keep going with the progress I'd already made and needed to focus on the nutrition - this was always my hang up, my kryptonite," she said.

"I knew if I could change my food habits, I would change my life and reach my goals, so I started the 12-week challenge with Cara.

"I was slightly more conscious of my food, but it was always very inconsistent."

Amy Slyderink has lost 30kgs over the course of her fitness journey, and now feels healthier and stronger.

However, over the 12-week course Ms Slyderink shed another 17kgs, now weighing in at 59kgs.

Overall, she has lost 33cms from her hips, 13cms from her bust and 16cms from her waist, and has dropped from a size 18 dress size to a size 8/6.

"I am turning 40 this year and I'm excited to be feeling so much better, fitter, stronger, healthier - my skin is good, my physique is leaner and more defined, although I still have flabby bits, my knee is stronger than it has been in ages, even to the point I am keen to play AFL," she said.

"I have seriously loved it and the results achieved, but again it's consistency, it's staying the course and it's using the support and guidance that is on offer.

"I want to thank everyone at Fighting Fit Toowoomba, especially Cara and Tess, for helping me achieve my goals."