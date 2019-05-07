Beer the key to unlikely NSW Title for super dad

UNEXPECTED HERO: Mitch East (far left) won the Masters division at the NSW Bodyboarding Titles in Kiama on the weekend.

BODYBOARDING: Local larrikin Mitch East says a beer diet and no training were the key pillars in his stunning state bodyboarding success on the weekend.

East travelled down as one of six members from the Coffs Coast Bodyboarding Association to compete in the NSW Titles in Kiama and the 36-year-old genuinely thought he was "just going to make up the numbers”.

East has a history of surfing, not bodyboarding, and hadn't been in the water at all for three years as he struggled to find the time between running a business and being a father.

He also hadn't bodyboarded since he was a child. Now he's the best in New South Wales over 35.

"I only just picked up the board this year and I came through with the goods (laughs),” East said.

"The last time I bodyboarded was as a kid, but now my young fella Riley is into it so I thought I'd give it a crack and we can have some fun together.

"Before this year I had to have a good look for some flippers.”

East was competing against men who had bodyboarded their whole lives, but his strategy of "winging it” has paid big dividends.

"I was just going to make up the numbers with the Coffs Coast Bodyboarding Association guys, well that's what I thought anyway (laughs).

"I did absolutely no training and have had a beer diet.

"It was a three-day competition and the conditions were terrible the first two days. But Sunday picked up to about three foot and we got it done.”

East also competed in the open men's category and made the semi finals.

He has now qualified for the national titles at Tweed Heads in August and isn't going to change anything about his unique preparation which has already worked a treat.

"I'll just rock up and see how I go,” he said.

Fellow Coffs bodyboarder Matthew Sullivan came fourth in his division at the State Titles and will also travel to Tweed Heads. East said he'd like to thank the sponsors of the Coffs Coast Bodyboarding Association for their support.