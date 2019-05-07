Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNEXPECTED HERO: Mitch East (far left) won the Masters division at the NSW Bodyboarding Titles in Kiama on the weekend.
UNEXPECTED HERO: Mitch East (far left) won the Masters division at the NSW Bodyboarding Titles in Kiama on the weekend.
News

Beer the key to unlikely NSW Title for super dad

Sam Flanagan
by
7th May 2019 12:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BODYBOARDING: Local larrikin Mitch East says a beer diet and no training were the key pillars in his stunning state bodyboarding success on the weekend.

East travelled down as one of six members from the Coffs Coast Bodyboarding Association to compete in the NSW Titles in Kiama and the 36-year-old genuinely thought he was "just going to make up the numbers”.

East has a history of surfing, not bodyboarding, and hadn't been in the water at all for three years as he struggled to find the time between running a business and being a father.

He also hadn't bodyboarded since he was a child. Now he's the best in New South Wales over 35.

"I only just picked up the board this year and I came through with the goods (laughs),” East said.

"The last time I bodyboarded was as a kid, but now my young fella Riley is into it so I thought I'd give it a crack and we can have some fun together.

"Before this year I had to have a good look for some flippers.”

East was competing against men who had bodyboarded their whole lives, but his strategy of "winging it” has paid big dividends.

"I was just going to make up the numbers with the Coffs Coast Bodyboarding Association guys, well that's what I thought anyway (laughs).

"I did absolutely no training and have had a beer diet.

"It was a three-day competition and the conditions were terrible the first two days. But Sunday picked up to about three foot and we got it done.”

East also competed in the open men's category and made the semi finals.

He has now qualified for the national titles at Tweed Heads in August and isn't going to change anything about his unique preparation which has already worked a treat.

"I'll just rock up and see how I go,” he said.

Fellow Coffs bodyboarder Matthew Sullivan came fourth in his division at the State Titles and will also travel to Tweed Heads. East said he'd like to thank the sponsors of the Coffs Coast Bodyboarding Association for their support.

bodyboarding coffs coast coffs coast bodyboarding association kiama mitch east nsw bodyboarding state titles surfing
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Are we a selfish country?

    premium_icon Are we a selfish country?

    News Staggering statistics lead to one conclusion, Australia is becoming a more inward looking, selfish country.

    • 7th May 2019 1:30 PM
    Illegal shack to get the axe in local state forest

    premium_icon Illegal shack to get the axe in local state forest

    News Riders believe savage dogs were being kept there.

    • 7th May 2019 12:44 PM
    Action group wants more than just pre-election promises

    premium_icon Action group wants more than just pre-election promises

    News The tunnel tussle isn't over warns The Coffs Bypass Action Group.

    A stroll over history

    premium_icon A stroll over history

    News A chance to walk the bridge.