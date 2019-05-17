Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Squire Mid River pale ale.
James Squire Mid River pale ale.
Food & Entertainment

BEER REVIEW: Hop into happy medium from James Squire

by SIMON IRWIN, MY SHOUT
17th May 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Hugh the Neighbour and I rather fortuitously enjoyed the last of the warm weather wrapping ourselves around a few bottles of the James Squire Mid River pale ale.

The regular reader would know that HTN and I would usually be attracted to a full-strength beer, so it was a little out of the ordinary for us to be tucking into something with 3.5per cent ABV.

This bias towards stronger beers has grown not out of any need to get a quicker buzz, but rather a belief that big beers taste better and have more depth.

Why were they selected? Simply because they were on special at the local Chapel of St Dan - so I suppose you can book that one down purely to the power of marketing.

The beer itself was actually a bit of a surprise package. While our expectations were somewhat subdued, the Mid River is a really tasty beer, full of maltiness complimented by lovely hoppy citrus notes.

It pours a cloudy golden colour in the glass, and has a thin to medium creamy white head that is maintained to the bottom of the glass.

It would be safe to say this is a genuine middle beer - medium hoppy nose; medium malty backbone; medium alcohol by volume; and probably perfect for drinking mid-season - when things are neither too hot nor too cold.

This is a beer that combines good taste with real session-ability, and both Hugh and I would recommend it for those occasions when you are going to have more than a couple, but appreciate something a few steps up from a bland mid-strength lager.

It represents real value for money compared to some of the fancier and more expensive concoctions on the shelves.

beer review james squire james squire mid river pale ale lager mid-strength my shout simon irwin
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Historic rail motor is back in Coffs this weekend

    Historic rail motor is back in Coffs this weekend

    Community Reserve your seats today before tickets sell out.

    • 17th May 2019 12:30 PM
    Wedding bells ringing on the Coffs Coast

    Wedding bells ringing on the Coffs Coast

    News Planning a wedding? Visit the expo.

    • 17th May 2019 12:24 PM
    Coffs cheapest fuel

    premium_icon Coffs cheapest fuel

    News Your guide to the best priced fuel on the Coffs Coast.

    • 17th May 2019 11:00 AM
    More than 1000 bee hives destroyed at Corindi

    premium_icon More than 1000 bee hives destroyed at Corindi

    Business Authorities have detected an outbreak of American foulbrood.